Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, likely to contest from...

Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025.

Maithili Thakur, folk and devotional singer, has joined the BJP in Patna ahead of the Bihar Election 2025 in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal. She is likely to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls from the Alinagar seat.

What did Maithili Thakur say after joining BJP?

After joining the BJP, Thakur said, "I am very impressed with the PM and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Drawing inspiration from them, I am here to support them...I do not believe that joining a political party makes you a politician; I am here to serve society and take their ideology to each and every person...I am the daughter of Mithila, my soul resides in Mithila...Party will know what they have in mind for me; I am here just to support them. I will do whatever the party orders."

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers. The list also includes nine women candidates, including sitting Minister Renu Devi, who will seek re-election from the Bettiah Assembly constituency. Shreyasi Singh, a sitting MLA and Arjuna awardee, will contest from the Jamui seat, seeking another term.

Bihar Elections 2025

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.