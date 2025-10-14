FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close down its Norway Embassy, know why

Bihar elections 2025: Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat, know all about Divya Gautam

Health Alert: 5 common mistakes people should avoid making while using aluminium foil in kitchen

Big blow to Australia as two star players to miss 1st ODI game against India: See their replacements

Mark Zuckerberg's Instagram makes BIG move, restricts teenagers to PG-13 content: What is it?

Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, likely to contest from...

Ravindra Jadeja achieves huge milestone in Test cricket, joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite list after IND vs WI series

Aneet Padda stuns as showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani’s Bejewelled Collection at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025; See pics

Premanand Maharaj health update: Recent video shows him laughing, then why are devotees offering him their kidneys?

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'star' Aneet Padda: 'Thank you for lighting up...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close down its Norway Embassy, know why

After Maria Corina Machado’s Nobel Peace Prize win, Venezuela orders to close do

Bihar elections 2025: Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat, know all about Divya Gautam

Bihar polls: Sushant Rajput's cousin is Left's candidate from this seat

Health Alert: 5 common mistakes people should avoid making while using aluminium foil in kitchen

5 common mistakes people should avoid making while using aluminium foil

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeIndia

INDIA

Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, likely to contest from...

Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

Folk singer Maithili Thakur joins BJP ahead of Bihar Elections 2025, likely to contest from...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Maithili Thakur, folk and devotional singer, has joined the BJP in Patna ahead of the Bihar Election 2025 in the presence of state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal. She is likely to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls from the Alinagar seat.

What did Maithili Thakur say after joining BJP?

After joining the BJP, Thakur said, "I am very impressed with the PM and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Drawing inspiration from them, I am here to support them...I do not believe that joining a political party makes you a politician; I am here to serve society and take their ideology to each and every person...I am the daughter of Mithila, my soul resides in Mithila...Party will know what they have in mind for me; I am here just to support them. I will do whatever the party orders."

Earlier on Tuesday, the BJP released its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, fielding Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats, respectively, and six state ministers. The list also includes nine women candidates, including sitting Minister Renu Devi, who will seek re-election from the Bettiah Assembly constituency. Shreyasi Singh, a sitting MLA and Arjuna awardee, will contest from the Jamui seat, seeking another term.

Bihar Elections 2025

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

READ | Bihar Elections 2025: Who is Shreyasi Singh? Arjuna awardee and BJP candidate from Jamui seat

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to start from...
RR star Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar Ranji Trophy vice-captain, tournament to
Three Qatari diplomats killed in car crash near Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh day before Gaza ceasefire summit
Three Qatari diplomats killed in Egypt car crash day before Gaza peace summit
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy, says, 'You don't have to have it all together all the time...'
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about mental health and therapy
Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely to contest 135, sources say
Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely..
BIG warning to Pakistan by Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi: 'Don't want peace, we have other options...'
BIG warning to Pakistan by Afghanistan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE