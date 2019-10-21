Maintain stability along LoC, prevent cross-border terrorism: US to India, Pakistan

Day after Indian Army pounded terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), the United States on Monday called for all parties to "maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC) and yo prevent cross-border terrorism."

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat had on Sunday said that 6-10 Pakistani soldiers were killed and at least 3 terror camps were destroyed in artillery firing.

"We are aware of media reports of recent shelling at Line of Control. We call on all parties to maintain peace and stability along LoC and to prevent cross-border terrorism. We continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern," US State Department was quoted as saying by ANI.

Indian Army's attack on terrorist camps was in retaliation to the support provided by the Pakistani Army to push terrorists into the Indian territory.

The Indian Army said two personnel were martyred and a civilian lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector. Three others were also injured.

"On the basis of reports that we have been getting, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers have been killed, three terror camps have been destroyed. At least that many terrorists have also been killed but we are getting reports of many more terrorists being killed," Rawat said on Sunday.

"If Pakistan keeps doing this, we will not hesitate in carrying out retaliatory strikes," the Army chief added.

Terrorist launch pads in PoK’s Jura, Athmuqam and Kundalsahi were targeted by Indian Army artillery guns on Saturday night after credible inputs came of a significant number of terrorists operating there, according to sources. Athmuqam in Neelum district is also Pakistan Army's district headquarters.

Pakistan Army confirmed the Indian fire and alleged that civilians were "deliberately" targeted. In a tweet, Major General Asif Ghafoor, Pak Army's official spokesperson said one of its soldiers and 5 civilians were killed. It also claimed that 9 Indian soldiers were killed in return fire by Pak Army.

Two Indian Army personnel - Havaldar Padam Bahadur Shrestha and Rifleman Gamil Kumar Shrestha - were martyred in ceasefire violation by Pakistan.