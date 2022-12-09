Mainpuri Election Result 2022: SP’s favourite bahu Dimple Yadav records historic win, know how she rose to popularity

Mainpuri election 2022 winner Dimple Yadav (File photo)

Mainpuri Election Result: Samajwadi Party celebrated through the night after their favourite bahu Dimple Yadav shattered all records and rose to the top in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha elections 2022, the results for which were declared on December 8.

Dimple Yadav has been one of the most popular female politicians in Uttar Pradesh since her marriage to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and her entry into the family party. With her win in Mainpuri, she has carried on the legacy of her father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Who is Dimple Yadav?

Dimple Yadav is the wife of Akhilesh Yadav and the daughter-in-law of late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died earlier this year. Dimple Yadav was is one of the most prominent faces in the Samajwadi Party, which has only ever had a strong male lead.

Dimple Yadav is a two-time Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha and is set to take over her third term in the lower house from the Mainpuri seat after her historic win. Yadav won the Mainpuri elections by defeating rival BJP candidates by over 2.8 lakh seats.

The love story of Akhilesh and Dimple Yadav is nothing short of a love story. Dimple was a graduate student at Lucknow University during the late 1990s, while Akhilesh Yadav was pursuing his education at the University of Sydney, Australia. The two got introduced through a common friend, and what began as a friendship soon turned into love.

Dimple Yadav is one of the most popular faces of the Samajwadi Party because of her connection with the woman voters, which was earlier disturbed due to some controversial comments by Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Further, Dimple is one of the younger leaders in Uttar Pradesh politics and is often seen clicking selfies, and interacting with voters on the ground, connecting with the youth. Her popularity mixed with the sympathy vote after Mulayam Singh Yadav’s death led to her landslide victory in the Mainpuri elections.

