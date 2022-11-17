Mainpuri bypolls: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav meet Shivpal Singh Yadav

Mainpuri: Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav with Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: Twitter)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav on Thursday met their estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav to discuss the upcoming Mainpuri bypolls. Shivpal Yadav is the founder of the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and is the younger brother of late Mulayam Singh Yadav. Shivpal was one of the most towering leaders of the Samajwadi Party but had fallen out with Akhilesh Yadav who became the chief of the party a few years ago.

Dimple will contest the bypolls from the Mainpuri seat which has been the stronghold of Mulayam Singh Yadav. The seat fell vacant in October after Yadav died on October 10.

Akhilesh Yadav later tweeted, "Along with the leader and the elders of the house, the blessings of the people of Mainpuri are also with you".

Last week, Shivpal Singh Yadav's name featured on the list of star campaigners for the bypolls.

Yadav had contested this year's UP elections on an SP ticket. He later had a war of words with the party chief wherein he accused him of being politically immature.

However, he has now extended an olive branch after he appeared on the list of campaigners.

Shivpal had contested the Assembly polls on an SP ticket and won from his traditional Jaswant Nagar seat in Etawah district. He severed ties with his nephew in 2017 and formed his party in 2018.

However, he faced defeat at the hands of the BJP.

The polling for the bypoll will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections

With inputs from ANI