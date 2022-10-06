Mainpuri: 19-year-old BSc student allegedly raped, murdered at home

Crimes against women in UP (File)

Mainpuri: A 19-year-old BSc student in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district was found dead at her house in a village on Wednesday. Her family has alleged that she was raped and murdered by a 20-year-old boy. The incident took place in the district's Nagla Shisham village, said the Superintendent of Police (SP) Mainpuri, Kamlesh Dixit.

The body of the girl was found hanging in her house under suspicious circumstances. The parents of the victim weren't at home when the incident took place.

Per the police, the younger sister of the deceased returned home from her coaching classes and saw the victim hanging, through the window of the door.

As she knocked at the door, the 20-year-old accused Pushpendra allegedly opened it and ran outside.

The family has accused the man of strangling her.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

They are trying to arrest the accused.