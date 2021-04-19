'Main hoon na': Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers with folded hands to not leave Delhi due to lockdown

Delhi chief minster Arvind Kejriwal on Monday imposed a six-day lockdown in the national capital from 10 pm on Monday (April 19) to 5 am on April 26 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

While urging people to strictly follow the guidelines and not step out of their houses, Kejriwal has also appealed to migrant labourers working in Delhi to not leave the city and assuring them that the lockdown will not be imposed further.

Stressing the fact that the curfew will be in place for only six days, Kejriwal said that the government will take care of the migrant workers through this tough time.

"I appeal to you with folded hands. It's a small lockdown, only for 6 days. Don't leave Delhi & go. I'm very hopeful that we won't need to further extend the lockdown...Govt will take care of you,” Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

CM Kejriwal also said that he is there for the migrant workers and have asked them to have faith in him.

“Main hoon na, mujh par bharosa rakhiye,” he said.

Delhi CM reiterated that the lockdown will remain a short one as long as the people of Delhi join the fight against COVID-19 by following all safety protocols.

The national capital on Sunday (April 18) recorded 25,462 fresh cases, highest single-day rise while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74%.

In 2020, to tackle COVID-19 pandemic, the government had imposed a country-wide lockdown which saw lakhs of migrant workers abandoning the cities where they worked and left for their home towns. Due to unavailability of public transport, the migrants along with their family and belongings were forced to complete their journey on foot. Later, the government set up transport facilities for migrant workers but many had los'Main moon na': Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers with folded hands to not leave Delhi due to lockdownt there lives till then.