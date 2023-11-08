'Main apni ninda khud karta hu...', Nitish Kumar apologises after 'vulgar' remarks on population control; watch video

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comment on the importance of women's education to control the population raised a storm

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has apologised on Wednesday after sparking controversy with his 'derogatory' remarks—which he made in the state assembly, detailing the role that women's education plays in population control—almost in gory detail.

“I apologise and I take back my words…,” Kumar said to reporters after BJP legislators did not allow him to enter the legislative assembly.

The remarks were made as he explained why Bihar's fertility rate has decreased from 4.2 to 2.9%, but the BJP's and NCW leader Rekha Sharma slammed the wording as 'shameful' and 'vulgar'.

"The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him... this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down...You, journalists also understand it well. Earlier it (fertility rate) was 4.3, but it has now reached 2.9. And, soon we will reach 2," Kumar had explained.

The National Commission for Women has demanded the Chief Minister's apology.

Nitish Kumar was defended yesterday as the controversy around his remarks intensified by his deputy, Tejashwi Yadav, who asserted that the Chief Minister was discussing sex education in schools.

"Let me clarify something... whatever the Chief Minister said was about sex education. People become hesitant over this topic... but it is taught in schools. He said what needs to be done practically to control the population. This should not be taken in a wrong manner..." he said.