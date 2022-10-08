Maiden Pharma issues statement after Gambia child deaths case (Representational image)

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited has issued a statement after the deaths of 66 children in Gambia allegedly due to their cough syrup. The Haryana-based firm Saturday said that it is "not selling anything" in India. The company, in a statement, said it has been "obtaining raw materials from certified and reputed companies".

"We're not selling anything in the domestic market. We've been obtaining raw materials from certified and reputed companies. CDSCO officials have taken samples and we are awaiting the results," it said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday issued an alert, saying four "contaminated" and "substandard" cough syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited could be the reason for the deaths in the West African nation.

The four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) received a communication from WHO on September 29 and the Indian government and the drug regulator immediately swung into action.

