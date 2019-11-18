Headlines

India

Maiden India-Japan 2+2 dialogue on Nov 30

A release from the defence ministry on the meet said, "Both of them will meet again in New Delhi for the 2+2 meeting scheduled later this month. Both the leaders had a detailed discussion on adding further momentum to India-Japan defence cooperation."

Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Nov 18, 2019, 03:34 PM IST

The first India-Japan foreign and defence minister 2+2 dialogue will take place in Delhi on November 30. The 2+2 comes weeks before Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to India in mid-December for the annual India-Japan summit which will be the 14th one in the series.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had met Japanese Defence minister on Sunday in Thailand on the sidelines of the 6th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting.

A release from the defence ministry on the meet said, "Both of them will meet again in New Delhi for the 2+2 meeting scheduled later this month. Both the leaders had a detailed discussion on adding further momentum to India-Japan defence cooperation."

India and Japan have been increasing engagement, especially when it comes to the growing Indo-Pacific concept. PM Modi has met Japanese PM Abe twice this year, first in Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 summit and then in Vladivostok, Russia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

