Mahua Moitra vs Nishikant Dubey continues in ‘Cash for Query’ row, TMC MP says ‘no evidence to…’

TMC MP Mahua Moitra is currently in the middle of the ‘Cash for Query’ controversy, and a war of words has erupted between her and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

Amid the ongoing "cash for query" controversy and war of words between BJP leaders and TMC MP Mahua Moitra, the latter has debunked the allegations made by Union Minister Nishikant Dubey.

Moitra said that there has been no evidence by the BJP to back the 'fake allegation".

"First BJP said "Cash for Questions." That failed since no evidence to back the fake allegation. Now it is "National Security", said Mahua Moitra in a post on X.

Moitra's statement comes after Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on the TMC MP.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said this is a matter of 'national security' and added that 'an inquiry and appropriate action should be taken quickly'.

Amid the ongoing cash for query row, The TMC MP has been asked to depose before the Ethics Committee headed by BJP MP Vinod Sonkar to submit oral evidence in regard to the complaint filed against her by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.

The face-off between BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and TMC MP Mahua Moitra started when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making "cash for query" allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and demanding an inquiry committee against her.

He urged for her "immediate suspension" from the House alleging that "bribes were exchanged between her and businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts".

In his letter titled "Re-emergence of nasty 'Cash for Query' in Parliament", Dubey has alleged "'serious Breach of Privilege', 'Contempt of the House' and a 'Criminal Offence' under Section 120A of IPC" by the Trinamool Congress MP.

The businessman, Darshan Hiranandani, responded in an affidavit.

In his 3-page signed affidavit, Darshan Hiranandani admitted to his close relationship with TMC MP Mahua Moitra and claimed that she had shared her Parliament login ID credentials with him.

"She drafted a few questions that she could raise in parliament that would have elements to embarrass the Govt and target the Adani group. She shared with me her email ID as MP, so I could send her information and she could raise the questions. I went along with her proposal" he claims in his affidavit."

Darshan Hiranandani also claims that he used the TMC MP's login credentials to pose questions on the Adani group himself.

Responding to the affidavit, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, in a two-page statement, alleged that the businessman was forced to sign the "white paper."

