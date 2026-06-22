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Mahua Moitra to face legal heat? Rebel Trinamool MPs to file defamation suit over 'Rs 40 crore bribe' comment

The rebel MPs agreed to file a case against Mahua Moitra over her statements. The dispute traces back to Moitra’s June 17 post on X, where she hinted that MPs who quit the TMC received substantial payments.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 03:14 PM IST

Mahua Moitra to face legal heat? Rebel Trinamool MPs to file defamation suit over 'Rs 40 crore bribe' comment
Image source: ANI
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Fresh trouble is brewing for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as nearly 20 dissident MPs are likely to sue party colleague Mahua Moitra. She had claimed that members who left the TMC were bribed to defect.

The rebel MPs plan to file a defamation suit after Moitra alleged that lawmakers who broke away accepted hefty payments to join another camp. This comes amid an ongoing tussle within the party after a major fracture in its parliamentary unit.

What is the matter?

After a recent meeting, the rebel MPs agreed to file a case against Mahua Moitra over her statements. The dispute traces back to Moitra’s June 17 post on X, where she hinted that MPs who quit the TMC received substantial payments.

Considered close to former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Moitra alleged the 20 MPs were given Rs 4 crore in advance and promised Rs 1 crore monthly for 36 months.

Her comments came as a reaction to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s claim that Maharashtra MPs were offered Rs 15 crore each to change parties.

“Only 15 cr? Saste mein kyo jaa rahe hai? Believe ours got Rs 4 cr up front and Rs 1 cr a month for next 36 months of term," Moitra wrote on X.

Why rebel MPs are taking legal action?

Sources say the rebel MPs have taken exception to the allegation and resolved to pursue legal action.

The row comes amid one of the biggest political upheavals in TMC’s history. Twenty of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs, led by Chief Whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, recently split and formed a separate faction.

The rebel group has informed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of their move and declared support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Dastidar said the decision followed internal discussions. She added that the MPs felt aligning with the NDA was the right political path while honoring the people’s mandate.

The breakaway MPs have joined the Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). The step is viewed as a strategy to escape disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Though the faction hasn’t officially merged with the BJP, it has pledged support to the NDA.

The split has slashed the TMC’s Lok Sabha strength from 28 MPs to only eight — one of the party’s worst setbacks since it was founded in 1998.

Mahua Moitra stands firm with Mamata Banerjee

Through the crisis, Moitra has stood firmly with Mamata Banerjee and repeatedly slammed leaders linked to the rebel group.

She recently called the rebel leaders “completely useless” politicians who, in her view, only stayed relevant because of Banerjee’s popularity.

Moitra also hit out at Baharampur MP and former cricketer Yusuf Pathan after the TMC accused him of backing the dissidents. She questioned why he responded to a summons from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to show the same courage he displayed on the cricket field.

This latest clash is part of a broader power struggle inside the TMC.

Earlier, expelled TMC MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha said they had the backing of 60 legislators and reaffirmed their support for Mamata Banerjee as party chief.

The group also claimed it had secured the two-thirds majority needed under the anti-defection law, which could bolster its case in any formal split and in a potential dispute over the party’s election symbol.

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