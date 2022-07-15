‘Replace eyewash with AmritKaal’: Mahua Moitra’s crafty dig at Centre over ‘unparliamentary’ words row

File photo

After the Lok Sabha Secretariat released a booklet notifying a list of words that cannot be used inside the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, many opposition leaders have hit out at the move, calling it hypocritical and unjust. Now, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has also slammed the ban on ‘unparliamentary’ words.

TMC leader Mahua Moitra took a dig at the ban of several words inside the upper and lower house of Parliament, suggesting a replacement of her own for one of the words. She posted her tweet in a series on Twitter on “replacements for unparliamentary words”.

Taking to the microblogging website, Mahua Moitra wrote, “Today’s replacement for unparliamentary words: Banned word – Eyewash, Replacement – AmritKaal.” Taking a jibe at the move, she further tweeted a list of words “that can still be used in parliament.”

Today’s replacement for unparliamentary words :



Banned word- Eyewash

Replacement- AmritKaal — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 15, 2022

Tweeting an image with several words, the TMC leader wrote, “Here are some words that can still be said in the parliament. Pass them on to your nearest MP.” In the image, words, and phrases like ‘monkey’, ‘ghar mai ghus’, and ‘goli maaro’.

Soon after the Lok Sabha Secretariat termed several words as unparliamentary, the major backlash was handed by the opposition party, who argued that the ban on such words would impede their ability to freely be critical of the central government.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha termed the move as a “gag order”, saying that the move has been made on words that are used by the opposition to criticized the government of India.

The AAP leader said, “It's heartening that Govt of India knows adjectives that accurately describe their performance while it's extremely disappointing that a gag order has been issued on parliamentarians and all those words that Opposition used to criticise the government.”

In a controversial move, the Lok Sabha Secretariat decided to call several words unparliamentary, discouraging their usage inside the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Some of these words are Jumlajivi, Shakuni, Jaichand, baal buddhi, taanashahi, Khalistani, gul khilaye, and pithu.

