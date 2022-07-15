‘Sanghis twisting my tweets’: Mahua Moitra replaces ‘sexual harassment’ with ‘Mr Gogoi’ amid unparliamentary words row

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra, who has been actively criticizing the new move to ban certain words from the Parliament, has recently hit out at Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi in a fresh tweet related to the controversy.

Earlier, Moitra had posted a tweet regarding the list of unparliamentary words in the Parliament, where she had targeted a ‘Mr. Gogoi.’ In the tweet, she had said replaced the banned word ‘sexual harassment’ with ‘Mr Gogoi.’

The TMC leader had written on Twitter amid the unparliamentary words row, “My first of new twitter series on replacements for unparliamentary words. Banned word-Sexual Harassment. Replacement - Mr. Gogoi.”

Soon after she received backlash for her comments on Mr Gogoi, she clarified who the tweet was targeted. In a recent tweet, Moitra made it clear that “sanghis are twisting” her words, and the attack was targeted at Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi.

Just for those sanghis twisting tweet to say I targetted all Gogois let me spell it out:



Mister Ranjan Gogoi. Honourable MP, Rajya Sabha. https://t.co/FKJBhNOEz8 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 15, 2022

Issuing a clarification on her tweet, Moitra wrote, “Just for those sanghis twisting tweet to say I targetted all Gogois let me spell it out: Mister Ranjan Gogoi. Honourable MP, Rajya Sabha.”

Earlier, Mahua Moitra had slammed the move by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to ban certain words in the Parliament. Calling the move hypocritical, Moitra had said, “You mean I can’t stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?”

In another tweet posted on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress leader had said, “Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye. New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi. Basically, govt taken all words used by Opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them.”

The opposition parties have hit out at the BJP and the Centre, as well as the Parliament handbook, for banning certain words in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, saying that this is a “gag order” implemented to make sure that the central government cannot be criticized.

The banned words in the Parliament include - Jumlajivi, Shakuni, Jaichand, baal buddhi, taanashahi, Khalistani, gul khilaye, and pithu.

