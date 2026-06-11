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Mahua Moitra breaks silence on TMC turmoil, backs Abhishek Banerjee amid party crisis

Amid growing turmoil within the Trinamool Congress, Mahua Moitra has come out in support of Abhishek Banerjee. Mahua acknowledged Mamata Banerjee's role in Abhishek's political rise but also asserted that he has 'paid his dues'.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 08:23 PM IST

Mahua Moitra breaks silence on TMC turmoil, backs Abhishek Banerjee amid party crisis
Mahua Moitra backs Abhishek Banerjee amid nepotism criticism. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has defended the party's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, against allegations of nepotism. She said that while Abhishek benefited from being Mamata Banerjee's nephew initially, he has since established himself through years of political and organisational work. Moitra claimed that Abhishek might have got his first Lok Sabha ticket in 2014 because of his connection with Mamata Banerjee, but he justified his role with three electoral victories for the party over the last 12 years.

Abhishek Banerjee got first ticket due to Mamata, but 'paid his dues': Mahua Moitra

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Moitra said, ''Did Abhishek Banerjee get that first ticket in 2014 because he was Mamata Banerjee's nephew? Yes, he did. But has he since then been elected thrice, been National General Secretary of our party, and done organisational work for the party, traversed the state, built up an organization? Yes, he has. He's been there 12 years. He's paid his dues. He’s much younger than me. I’ve accepted him as a National General Secretary.''

Mahua Moitra compares Abhishek Banerjee's rise with Suvendu Adhikari's exit from TMC

Mahua Moitra also drew a contrast between Abhishek Banerjee and former TMC leader and now the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari. ''I could have been a rebel and done what Suvendu did. Suvendu said I want to be the next person in command. As long as Abhishek is there, I will not get that spot. Hence, I will part ways. I will go to BJP. There’s a certain amount of clean, transparent way of doing that,'' she added.

Mahua Moitra questions rebels amid TMC crisis

Meanwhile, TMC is going through its worst phase as several senior leaders have parted ways from the party after Trinamool lost the recently concluded Assembly Elections. Speaking on the ongoing internal conflict in the party, Moitra further said, ''If any of these 60 MLAs had a problem with Abhishek, why did they not quit the party before the 2026 elections, join the BJP and win on a BJP ticket?''

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