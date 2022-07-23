Mahmood Madani, Arshad Madani agree to bury differences; Jamiat factions to merge 14 years after split

Maulana Mahmood Madani - File Photo

Putting aside their differences, the two factions of Deobandi clerics led Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) have decided to formalise the roadmap to merge, 14 years after they parted ways.

After two-day-long deliberations that concluded on Friday, the Maulana Mahmood Madani faction of JUH passed a resolution to start the merger process with the Arshad Madani faction of the Jamiat. The working committee of the Arshad Madani faction had last month given a green light for the merger.

The move is seen as a show of strength to put up a united front to voice the concerns of minorities to counter communal forces.

The JUH had split in 2008 after members of its working committee raising objections on Maulana Arshad Madani’s way of handling operations. The resolution has paved way for reconciliation of the two factions. The JUH is one of the largest Muslim organisations in the country, claiming to have 1.5-crore members and followers.

The modalities and power-sharing contours will be decided in subsequent meetings between Presidents of the two factions -- Maulana Mahmood Madani and Maulana Arshad Madani. However, no deadline has been set for the official merger.

“After long deliberations, it was unanimously approved that the Working Committee of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind appreciates the recent reconciliation process of the organisation and agrees to take forward the process of reconciliation. To advance this process, the WC authorised president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Mahmood Arshad Madani to continue the process of reconciliation in accordance with Jamiat’s constitution,’’said a statement from the JUH.

To take forward the merger process, the working committee has also passed a resolution that all members of the committee, special invitees, state presidents and general secretaries submit their resignation to Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Ansari.

The working committee has further said in its resolution that “religious fanaticism and insulting of religious leaders as promoted by political leaders is a grave threat to the country and would tarnish the image of the country among the global fraternity”.

The merger has long been in the works since the Delhi High Court in 2017 directed both factions to settle their differences through arbitration and arrive at a consensus.