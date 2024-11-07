INDIA
The Mahindra Scorpio is an iconic SUV that has won the hearts of many Indian customers since its launch in 2002. Its bold style, rugged capabilities, and value for money have struck a chord with buyers seeking an affordable yet tough and dependable vehicle.
Now, 20 years later, Mahindra has launched the all-new second-generation Scorpio N, carrying forward the legacy while incorporating thoroughly modern design, technology, comfort, and safety.
The original Mahindra Scorpio pioneered the ladder-frame SUV segment in India. Its tall, muscular stance and the signature vertical grille communicated a "go-anywhere" message that resonated with adventurous buyers.
A 2.6-litre turbocharged diesel engine delivered the power required for confident overtaking and off-roading adventures.
Over the years, Mahindra continued refining the Scorpio by introducing more contemporary models through styling updates in 2006 and 2009. Performance capabilities were enhanced via chassis improvements and engine upgrades.
By 2014, with the arrival of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, the Scorpio had established itself as a tough, dependable, and value-focused SUV. Successive updates substantially enhanced safety and comfort features.
The Scorpio has gained dual airbags, ABS, cruise control, auto headlamps, and more from a single airbag and power windows only for the front seats. While comforts and safety features improved, Mahindra ensured that the Scorpio retained its authentic character, a perfect balance of ruggedness and sophistication.
In June 2022, Mahindra launched the all-new Scorpio N, the next generation of the iconic Scorpio. Rather than a mere facelift, the Mahindra Scorpio N was a complete transformation, ready for the modern era.
The Mahindra Scorpio N has a far more contemporary look than its predecessor. Its styling is inspired by the latest models offered by Mahindra, like the XUV700. The legendary Scorpio's upright stance remains, but the bodywork features plenty of sharp lines and cuts, communicating a bolder and more dynamic personality.
Notably, Mahindra has equipped the Scorpio N with the latest iterations of its mStallion petrol and mHawk diesel engines. These engines deliver segment-leading power along with improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions.
The new Mahindra Scorpio N retains the core strength and versatility that made the legendary Scorpio. However, it incorporates contemporary design, luxury, technology, and safety features. Here are some top features that make The new Mahindra Scorpio N a compelling proposition.
The Scorpio N makes a bold visual statement with its upright posture, muscular stance, and signature details like the chrome grille, similar to the striking presence of the Hyundai Venue in the compact SUV segment. LED lighting at both ends and alloy wheels, side steps, and roof rails inject a modern, premium edge.
Six exterior colour options are available, including the famous Red Rage, Deep Forest, and Napoli Black. On the inside, the Mahindra Scorpio N features a dual-tone dark theme with black piano and metallic accents.
The layered dashboard is dominated by a large 8-inch touchscreen and premium-looking metal-finished air-con vents. The front seats are comfortable yet supportive, promising comfort over long journeys. Middle and third-row seats have reclining backrests and adjustable headrests.
The Scorpio N cabin's premium ambience marks a paradigm shift from its predecessor. Notable highlights include a Sony 3D sound system, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, and dual-zone climate control.
The SUV also debuts Mahindra's Adrenox-connected technology, which includes 60+ connected car features, including remote car operations, geo-fencing, and voice commands. Clever packaging ensures abundant room for all occupants.
There are 26 smart storage spaces to accommodate daily on-the-go requirements. Notably, all three rows get charging points. The new chassis design, featuring wider doors and a lowered floor, makes ingress and egress easier. Seven seats come standard, and the 8-seater layout is optional.
The Scorpio N's power comes from an upgraded range of petrol and diesel engines. The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine offers 172.45 bhp and 400Nm torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in around 10 seconds. You can select the 2.2-litre diesel engine for even stronger acceleration.
Both these engine options can be chosen with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. Depending on the variant, the new Scorpio N also offers an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system. The four drive modes, Zip, Zap, Zoom, and Custom, allow you to alter throttle response, steering weight, and traction control calibration to suit conditions and driving style.
Thanks to a new multi-link rear suspension and optimised damping, the ride quality of the Mahindra Scorpio N has improved substantially.
In the Scorpio N, Mahindra has successfully reinvented a legendary SUV for the modern age. While characteristics intrinsic to the Scorpio DNA, like tough body-on-frame construction, strong diesel engines, and formidable road presence, have been retained, the Mahindra Scorpio N offers the latest technology, convenience, and safety features.
