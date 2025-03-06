Delhi will launch the Rs 2,500/month 'Mahila Samriddhi Scheme' for eligible women from...

The Rekha Gupta-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi is set to launch its much-anticipated ‘Mahila Samriddhi Scheme’ on March 8. Under this scheme, eligible women in Delhi will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The official launch event is expected to take place at Chhatrasal Stadium in the national capital, where some beneficiaries may receive their first payments.

Eligibility Criteria for the Scheme

The ‘Mahila Samriddhi Scheme’ aims to support women whose annual household income is less than Rs 3 lakh. Women aged between 18 and 60 who do not hold government jobs or receive other government financial assistance can apply. Additionally, applicants must not be taxpayers.

This scheme fulfills a key promise made by the BJP in its manifesto before the Delhi Assembly Elections. The BJP had assured monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 to women if it came to power. The party defeated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the February 5 elections, securing 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly and marking its return to power in the capital after 27 years.

How to Apply for the Scheme

The Delhi government is developing an online portal to facilitate registration for the scheme. The Information Technology (IT) department is also creating specialized software to verify applications and identify eligible candidates. The verification process will ensure that applicants meet all eligibility criteria and are not already receiving government benefits like widow or old-age pensions.

Applicants will need to provide:

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Proof of Address

Registered Mobile Number

The online portal will link applications to Aadhaar cards, and the form will collect information such as name, address, bank account details, and family member information. The system will automatically verify eligibility and reject duplicate or ineligible applications.

Similar Schemes in Other States

The BJP's initiative is similar to other cash assistance programs in BJP-ruled states. For example, Madhya Pradesh offers the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’, and Maharashtra provides the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’. The scheme also counters the AAP’s ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’, which had promised Rs 2,100 per month for women. Meanwhile, the Congress party had proposed a Rs 2,500-a-month scheme for women in its manifesto.

The ‘Mahila Samriddhi Scheme’ is expected to provide significant relief to eligible women in Delhi, helping them improve their financial stability and well-being.