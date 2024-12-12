INDIA
women in Delhi will initially receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1000 from the government. The amount will be raised to Rs 2100 per month following the Delhi Assembly elections.
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi Cabinet has approved a plan to provide qualified women Rs 2,100 per month, more than double the Rs 1,000 initially allocated under the "Mahila Samman Yojana" in the Budget 2024–2025.
This IAS officer, BTech, PG in Financial Management, who secured AIR 90 in UPSC exam, was suspended due to...
RRB JE Admit Card 2024: Junior Engineer CBT 1 hall ticket likely to release today, check steps to download
Taste Atlas Awards 2024-25: Punjab ranks 7th in best food region in world, THESE Indian states also made it to top 100
Meet actor who irritated Sridevi, 'panicked' while shooting, film was superflop, they never worked together again, he..
Mumbai BEST bus crash: CCTV shows driver collecting backpacks, jumping out of window after accident
Pushpa 2: Rashmika Mandanna comments on Allu Arjun's 'alphaness' for wearing saree, says 'what man can...'
Nagaland Lottery 1 PM Result December 12 Thursday Dear Mahanadi lucky draw, check full list here
Chennai rains: Schools shut in 10 Tamil Nadu districts, know more details here
Bodoland lottery result December 12: Assam state lucky draw result today; know how to check winners list, ticket number
Kerala Lottery Results December 12: Karunya Plus KN 551 Thursday lucky draw result TODAY
THESE are India's topmost 2024 'Near Me' Google searches, they include...
Harnaaz Sandhu, former Miss Universe to make her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff, will star in...
CBSE to release CTET Admit Card 2024 today, check steps to download, other details
'I have a problem with...': Siddharth BREAKS silence over JCB dig at Allu Arjun's mega hit Pushpa 2
Sai Pallavi BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of turning vegetarian for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: 'It's high time that...'
'Forever begins now': Selena Gomez gets engaged to longtime beau Benny Blanco, flaunts her massive oval cut diamond ring
G-Energy and Enso launch joint projects to expand presence in India
CTET Admit Card 2024 December Session: CTET hall ticket 2024 expected today at ctet.nic.in
Aishwarya Rai skips Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding reception amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan attends it with..
FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden's term in January
GSEB HSC Board Exam 2025 Datesheet: Gujarat Board 12th general stream exam schedule released, check here
Shillong Teer Results TODAY December 12, 2024 Live Updates: Check winning numbers here
Delhi AQI: Air quality deteriorates to 'Poor' again, GRAP restrictions relaxed
Priyanka Chopra's rare comment about Shah Rukh Khan's Don goes viral: 'Not your relationships with...'
Rajinikanth’s biggest flop film left distributors bankrupt, superstar had to return money, film later became hit when...
Weather update: Cold waves grip Delhi-NCR, temperature could drop to...
Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG confession, admits two-timing Reena Roy and his wife Poonam Sinha: 'Usko khilona banake...'
ChatGPT Back Now: OpenAI restores services after a major global disruption
Tesla CEO Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of...
India evacuates 75 nationals from Syria, to return to India via commercial flights
Mika Singh mocks Siddharth for his comment on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule: 'Aap karte kya hai'
Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar inspires four boys to flee from hostel to make fortune, gets rescued at...
ChatGPT down for users globally; OpenAI issues statement
This Indian actor has topped UK's 2024 list of Top 50 Asian Celebrities; not SRK, Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Ranbir, Alia
Bangladesh Court again rejects bail plea of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das
This man has been living underwater for 2 months, has bed, WiFi, TV, but no...
Meet man who started his business with second-hand machine, now partners with Rolls-Royce, his company is worth Rs…
Meet man who failed in class 12, later became doctor, now Hyderabad's richest person with net worth of Rs…
Man, arrested for allegedly sending hoax bomb alert to IndiGo flight, turns out to be...
'Graceful': Woman performs classical dance on 'Sajni Re', WATCH viral video
Explained: How India can outshine their competitors in World Test Championship points table
Meet doctor, engineer who cracked UPSC exam, dated each other, now married, posted as...
WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook down for several users globally, Meta says...
DNA TV Show: Why AAP ruled out alliance with Congress for Delhi Assembly elections
Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap marries Shane Gregoire, newlyweds kiss each other in stunning wedding pics
ZIM vs AFG, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe stun Afghanistan by 4 wickets in last ball thriller, lead series 1-0
Lok Sabha passes Railways Amendment Bill 2024, minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw says won't lead to...
Manoj Bajpayee says his intimate scenes in Despatch are not to 'titillate' audiences: 'Certain scenes feel essential...'
Pushpa 2 box office collection day 7: Allu Arjun film continues its rampage, inches closer to Rs 700-crore mark in India
WATCH: Ayush Badoni, Nitish Rana engage in heated exchange during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy quarter-final match
IND vs AUS: Key milestones await Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant in Brisbane Test against Australia
WATCH: Mumbai star Prithvi Shaw smashes 49 runs in just 26 balls days after IPL 2025 mega auction snub
'Are you Raj Kapoor's son...?' Ranbir Kapoor's heartfelt anecdote during meeting with PM Modi leaves netizens emotional
'Cutest’: Bride’s sisters’ beautiful dance for their ‘Jiju’ goes viral, WATCH viral video
ICC Test Rankings: Harry Brook crowned new No 1 batter; Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma suffer massive drops
Meet son of India's 3rd richest woman, who studied in US, now leads Rs 110000 crore company as...
Mohammed Shami makes history in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, achieves rare treble in....
Thailand announces e-visa for Indians from THIS date; check details here
BIG win for Anil Ambani, his company bags India's single largest...
Jio New Year offer: Mukesh Ambani introduces new recharge plan with exclusive deals, savings at just Rs...
Ahead of Despatch, Manoj Bajpayee talks about personal struggles journalists face: 'Greed, fear, family...'
This was world’s richest man ever, owned half of world's gold, much richer than Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, he was...
Yashasvi Jaiswal's reckless behavior drives Rohit Sharma to boiling point, team bus leaves for Brisbane without him
Kareena Kapoor reveals Aamir Khan was shattered after Laal Singh Chaddha flopped, apologised to her: 'He believed...'
Watch: Alia Bhatt pokes fun at Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor for Hum Saath Saath Hain during meeting with PM Modi
Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant among most searched Indians on Google in 2024, she stood at...
‘These jokes may be...’: Uber launches campaign on women safety with stand-up comedians, watch video viral here
Missed filing ITR in July? Check last date to file tax returns or get penalised for Rs....
AUS-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI: Smriti Mandhana's century in vain as Australia sweep series 3-0 with 83-run win
Crime Patrol actress Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead in Bareilly, police arrest his two friends
'Grateful': Mamata Banerjee's first reaction on INDIA bloc leaders backing her for leadership role in alliance
Coca-Cola sells 40% stake in India bottling business to THIS group, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Bengaluru techie suicide case: 'Men who are at fault...'; gets trolled
BGT: Gabba pitch curator provides major insights on wicket ahead of 3rd India vs Australia Test
'Good kisser': Uber driver receives bizarre feedback from customer, watch viral post here
CAT 2024 Results: Know expected date, time, cut-offs, steps to check and more
FlowForce Max Review [Official 2025]: Is Flow Force Max Prostate scam or legit?
Gautam Adani DROPS Rs 46907229600 US loan deal for Sri Lanka terminal, to use...
Not Mirzapur, Citadel Honey Bunny, Panchayat; only Indian entry in list of most searched shows of 2024 globally is...
Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as RBI Governor: Know his salary, perks, education qualifications and more
Meet woman who left her job, prepared for UPSC exam, failed six times, then cracked it with AIR 73, now posted as...
Centre urges states to make THIS disease notifiable due to..., know here
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reveals world’s thinnest watch, thinner than 2 stacked credit cards, it is worth Rs…
'Both will fail...': Fans disappointed by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's practice video ahead of Gabba Test
Viral Video: Mother busy making reel, brother saves sister's life on roadside, watch here
'Section 498A being misused by married women': Supreme Court amid justice demand for Bengaluru techie
SA vs PAK, 1st T20I: Shaheen Afridi creates history, becomes first Pakistan player to achieve THIS rare feat
Watch: Furious customer rams car into showroom over refund dispute, video goes viral
Bauma Conexpo India 2024: Noida police issues traffic advisory; check diversions, alternate routes and more
Chhattisgarh: Naxalite killed in encounter, 2 security personnel injured in IED blast
Bengaluru techie suicide: Police file FIR, say wife, her family harassed him
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chahat Pandey gang up against Rajat Dalal, call him 'dogla'
Is Malaika Arora dating Rahul Vijay after breakup with Arjun Kapoor? Truth revealed
Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun's film becomes fastest ever to earn Rs 1000 crore, beats RRR, Jawan, Baahubali 2, KGF 2
Not Abhishek Bachchan, THIS person once 'stopped' Jaya Bachchan from giving all house responsibilities to Aishwarya Rai
Shatrughan Sinha talks about Luv-Kussh NOT attending Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding: 'Understand their pain, they still...'
After Atul Subhash's suicide, internet demands Accenture to fire his wife
Mohan Babu booked for attacking journalist on camera during family feud
THIS traditional food from Tripura has anti-obesity properties, check this study
Saira Banu shares major health update after being diagnosed with pneumonia: 'I have...'