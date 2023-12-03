Maheswaram Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: Telangana Education Minister Sabitha I Reddy leads by 396 votes

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Telangana Education Minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy is contesting from the Maheswaram constituency.

Counting is underway for all 119 Assembly seats in Telangana. State Education Minister Patlolla Sabitha Indra Reddy is leading in her Maheswaram constituency by just 396 votes. BJP’s Andela Sriramulu Yadav is close behind with 4118 votes, followed by Congress’ K Laxma Reddy who has 2214 votes.

As per the early trends in the state, Congress appears to be winning in Telangana in what could be the biggest upset of the Assembly Elections to 5 states in November-December 2023. CM KCR who has been in power since the formation of Telangana. Congress is leading on 54 seats while BRS is ahead on 33 seats.

As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray in the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. The prominent names are BRS supremo KC Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao. The ruling BRS fielded candidates in all 119 seats while the Congress has fielded 118 candidates and given one seat to ally CPI. The BJP is contesting 111 seats with its ally Janasena fielding candidates in 8 seats.