Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Date, history, significance - here's all you need to know

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious festivals in the Jain community. This year it is being celebrated on 6th April 2020 ie.e today.

Mahavir Jayanti is also is known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, or the Birth Anniversary of Lord Mahavira - the founder of Jainism.

This festival marks the birth of Vardhamana Mahavira, who was the 24th and the last, Tirthankara, spiritual teacher in Jainism. According to the Hindu Calendar, Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated on the 13th day of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra.

History & Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

According to several historians Lord Mahavira was born in a place called Ahalya bhumi. The land has not been ploughed for hundreds of years by the family that owns it.

Lord Mahavir was born in the palace of Vaishali to King Siddhartha and Queen Trisala and was named Vardhamana, which means “one who grows”. Mahavira belonged to the Ikshvaku dynasty.

He took over his father’s kingdom at an early age and ruled it for over 30 years. Later he gave up all worldly possessions and decided to seek enlightenment in life. All his life he preached ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (chastity) and aparigraha (non-attachment) to his disciples and his teachings were called Jain Agamas.

According to Jain texts, Lord Mahavira attained moksha (liberation from the cycle of birth and death) at the age of 72.

How is Mahavir Jayanti celebrated across India

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated across the world by the Jain community in memory of the last spiritual teacher of Jainism.

A procession is carried out with the idol of Lord Mahavira called the Rath Yatra. Devotees recite stavans or bhajans, Jain prayers. Right before the procession statues of the Lord Mahavira are given a ceremonial bath called abhisheka.

Devotees also chant his prayers and teaching on this day. On this auspicious festival devotees also indulge in the number of charity work in order to give back to society and just do good. People visit temples that are dedicated to their Lord and conduct mass prayer sessions.

Mahavir Jayanti special food

Food, too, plays an important role in the festival of Mahavir Jayanti as all devotees strictly adhere to satvik diet. Satvik diet restrains from onions and garlic, following the key idea of consuming fresh meals with minimum harm to the living creatures.