Mahatma Gandhi's statue vandalised outside Indian embassy in US, probe underway

Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC was vandalised on Wednesday by a group of unidentified people involved in the protests against the murder of a black man George Floyd at the hands of a policeman at Minneapolis.

The United States Park Police has launched an investigation into the matter.

Floyd died on May 25 after a police officer pinned the black man down by pressing his knee on his neck, even as he complained that he cannot breathe.

Soon after Floyd's death in police custody on May 25, the twin cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul erupted in massive protests which later on spread all across the country.

The official post mortem report of Floyd revealed that the cause of death was due to 'neck compression'. George died of "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," and the way of his death was "homicide," the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minneapolis announced in a statement.

Other crucial health conditions of Floyd were also listed as "arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease; fentanyl intoxication; recent methamphetamine use."

The Trump administration has ordered military units to step in and quell the protests. Military helicopters flew low over the nation’s capital and National Guard units moved into many cities, as protestors gathered to express their anger against the systemic racism prevalent in the American policing system.

Trump, while addressing himself as the "law and order" president, said that he was deploying thousands of "heavily armed" soldiers and cops to prevent further protests in Washington.

Trump's announcement comes after protests turned violent with reports of vandalism and looting in several US cities.

On Sunday, as many as 40 cities and Washington D.C., imposed curfews amid the relentless protests against the death of George.