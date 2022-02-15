Mahatma Gandhi’s statue vandalised near Champaran Satyagraha launch site in Bihar

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been vandalised by some miscreants in Bihar. The statue was installed near the spot from where he had launched the Champaran Satyagraha in the state, the administration announced on Tuesday.

The vandalisation of the statue has sparked outrage in the area, said East Champaran District Magistrate Shirshat Kapil Ashok. Ashok said that the statue of Mahatma Gandhi installed at Charkha Park was found destroyed and dumped on the ground on Tuesday.

Senior police official Kumar Ashish told news agency ANI, “Some eyewitnesses have given statements to police. A police team has been formed to nab the accused. A home guard has been deployed here.” The police said that the vandals are believed to be drug addicts.

East Champaran DM Shishat Kapil Ashok further added that the statue was installed by the Power Grid Corporation under CSR activity. As quoted by ANI, Ashok said, “Since this place was not handed over to the administration formally, we will ask them why they didn't make proper security arrangements here.”

The DM also said, “The police are carrying out their investigations and those found involved in the act of vandalism will face action in accordance with the law.” Some locals from nearby areas are also saying that religious slogans were heard at night, alleging the involvement of right-wing groups.

DM Ashok did not comment on the involvement of any such group, but said, “I take this opportunity to remind all that great people to live on in the form of the ideals they espoused. Bapu, who stood for non-violence and truth cannot be undermined by such acts.”

He further added, “We will advise them to put in place adequate security arrangements. Installation of CCTV cameras will also be ensured. Re-installation of the statue will be done by the district administration.”

(With ANI inputs)