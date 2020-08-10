Mahatma Gandhi's earliest gold-plated spectacles, from South Africa days, emerge at UK auction; here's how much it costs

Of all historical trinkets chronicled in India's past, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi's spectacles may have inspired a myriad of legends over the years. Now, the pair of golden spectacles that is believed to have been worn by the Mahatma and presented as a gift in the 1900s has found mention in the headlines once again, this time because it is being estimated to fetch between 10,000 - 15,000 pounds on the UK auction circuit.

According to East Bristol Auctions at Hanham in south-west England, the pair of gold spectacles was dropped through their letterbox in an envelope and they were pleasantly surprised to discover that it has such a rich history behind it, presumably belonging to Mahatma Gandhi, who the entire world reveres as an icon of anti-colonial nationalism, political ethicism, and nonviolent resistance.

"It's a huge find of great historical importance. The vendor had presumed them to be interesting, but of no value and did tell me to dispose of them 'if they're not worth anything'," news agency PTI quoted auctioneer Andy Stowe of East Bristol Auctions.

"I think he nearly fell off his chair when we presented our valuation. It's a really great auction story and one that we all dream of," he said.

The glasses have already attracted an online bid for 6,000 pounds and are said to have been in the family of the unnamed elderly gentleman vendor in England, who was told by his father that they were a gift to his uncle when he was working for British Petroleum in South Africa between 1910-1930.

"The vendor's uncle definitely worked for British Petroleum in South Africa, and I believe Gandhi didn't wear glasses until the late 1910s early 1920s," says Stowe in reference to the provenance of the glasses, which are likely to be one of Gandhi's earliest pairs during his time in South Africa.

"The story that appears with the lot is exactly what the vendor told us, and exactly what was told to him by his father some 50 years ago," explains Stowe.

"We looked into the dates and it all matches up, even the date Gandhi started wearing glasses. They are probably one of the first pairs of glasses he wore as they are quite a weak prescription," he added.

Stowe said there had been a lot of interest in the glasses, especially from India, but that it was fortunate they reached him intact.

"They were just in a plain white envelope. They could quite easily have been stolen or fallen out or just ended up in the bin. This is probably the most important find we have ever had as a company."

'Pair of Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Spectacles' is a part of the auctioneers' 'Military, History, and Classic Cars' series that are going to be sold as part of an online-only auction on August 21.

(With agency inputs)