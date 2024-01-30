Twitter
Headlines

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Who is Mohamed Muizzu, the Pro-China Maldives president facing impeachment?

AR Rahman says 'technology is a not threat' after using AI to recreate voices of dead singers for Lal Salaam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Top 10 non-alcoholic drinks

8 easy ways to add fruits in your diet 

9 horror films inspired by true events

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Meet actress who divorced first husband, fell in love with her co-star on set, got married, she is now...

Meet actress who dated two superstars, both relationships failed, then married a doctor, she is now..

Meet IIT alumni, who once used to take tuition, decided to become actor, is now called...

HomeIndia

India

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

January 30 commemorates the death of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

article-main

Agencies

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 02:22 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

January 30 commemorates the death of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Known affectionately as "Bapu", Gandhi played a pivotal role in the country's struggle for Independence. His advocacy of non-violence, or ahimsa, was a guiding principle in numerous peaceful movements, leaving a lasting impact globally and inspiring leaders worldwide with his values.

The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is observed with solemnity, marked by nationwide prayers. Government officials, leaders and citizens congregate at memorials and statues dedicated to freedom fighters, offering homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Key events marking Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, trial:

Assassination Date: January 30, 1948
FIR Registration: January 30, 1948, at 5:17 pm, filed by Nandlal Mehta at Tuglak Road P.S.
Charge Sheet Submission: May 27, 1948
Prosecution Witnesses: 149
Accused Persons: 11, with 3 declared absconding - Gangadhar Dandwati, Gangadhar Jadhav, Suradeo Sharma
Offences Under: Section 302, 120B, 109, 114 & 115 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, Section 19 of the Indian Arms Act.
Trial Details:

Trial Venue: Special Court at Red Fort, Delhi, constituted on May 4, 1948, under Sections 10 and 11 of the Bombay Public Security Measures Act, 1947.
Trial Commencement: June 22, 1948
Cause Title: “The Crown versus Nathuram Vinayak Godse and Others.”
Presiding Judge: Justice Atma Charan
Conclusion of Witness Examination & Evidence: November 6, 1948
Judgement Pronouncement: February 10, 1949
Judgement Details: Divided into 27 chapters, spanning 110 pages.
Accused Persons and Sentences:

Nathuram Godse: Death by hanging
Narayan D Apte: Death by hanging
Vishnu Karkare: Imprisonment for life
Digambar R Badge (Approver): Pardoned on June 21, 1948
Madanlal K Pahwa: Imprisonment for life
Shankar Kisstaya: Imprisonment for life
Gopal Godse: Imprisonment for life
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar: Acquitted
Appeals before High Court:

Date: May 2, 1949
Outcome: High Court upheld convictions for five accused, acquitted two - Dattatraya Parchure and Shankar Kistayya.
Appellate Court - Conviction and Sentence:

Nathuram Godse: Conviction upheld (death penalty), executed on November 15, 1949.
Narayan D. Apte: Conviction upheld (death penalty), executed on November 15, 1949.
Vishnu Karkare: Conviction upheld, released from jail in October 1964.
Madanlal K Pahwa: Convicted, released from jail in October 1964.
Shankar Kisstaya: Acquitted
Gopal Godse: Convicted, released from jail in October 1964.
Dattatraya Parchure: Acquitted
Reasons for Acquittal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar:

Prosecution case relied on the evidence of the approver alone, deemed unsafe by the court.
No evidence to suggest Vinayak Savarkar's involvement in the events of January 20, 1948, and January 30, 1948.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Wanted Siraj and Bumrah to....': Rohit Sharma reacts to India’s 28-run loss in Hyderabad Test

Government extends ban on terrorist group SIMI for 5 more years

Fighter box office collection day 4: Hrithik, Deepika-starrer stays steady, crosses Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

‘Wait is finally over': Fans react after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

Beating Retreat 2024 today: When and where to watch live stream; all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE