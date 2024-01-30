Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

January 30 commemorates the death of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse.

January 30 commemorates the death of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. Known affectionately as "Bapu", Gandhi played a pivotal role in the country's struggle for Independence. His advocacy of non-violence, or ahimsa, was a guiding principle in numerous peaceful movements, leaving a lasting impact globally and inspiring leaders worldwide with his values.

The death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is observed with solemnity, marked by nationwide prayers. Government officials, leaders and citizens congregate at memorials and statues dedicated to freedom fighters, offering homage to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Key events marking Mahatma Gandhi's assassination, trial:

Assassination Date: January 30, 1948

FIR Registration: January 30, 1948, at 5:17 pm, filed by Nandlal Mehta at Tuglak Road P.S.

Charge Sheet Submission: May 27, 1948

Prosecution Witnesses: 149

Accused Persons: 11, with 3 declared absconding - Gangadhar Dandwati, Gangadhar Jadhav, Suradeo Sharma

Offences Under: Section 302, 120B, 109, 114 & 115 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, Section 19 of the Indian Arms Act.

Trial Details:

Trial Venue: Special Court at Red Fort, Delhi, constituted on May 4, 1948, under Sections 10 and 11 of the Bombay Public Security Measures Act, 1947.

Trial Commencement: June 22, 1948

Cause Title: “The Crown versus Nathuram Vinayak Godse and Others.”

Presiding Judge: Justice Atma Charan

Conclusion of Witness Examination & Evidence: November 6, 1948

Judgement Pronouncement: February 10, 1949

Judgement Details: Divided into 27 chapters, spanning 110 pages.

Accused Persons and Sentences:

Nathuram Godse: Death by hanging

Narayan D Apte: Death by hanging

Vishnu Karkare: Imprisonment for life

Digambar R Badge (Approver): Pardoned on June 21, 1948

Madanlal K Pahwa: Imprisonment for life

Shankar Kisstaya: Imprisonment for life

Gopal Godse: Imprisonment for life

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar: Acquitted

Appeals before High Court:

Date: May 2, 1949

Outcome: High Court upheld convictions for five accused, acquitted two - Dattatraya Parchure and Shankar Kistayya.

Appellate Court - Conviction and Sentence:

Nathuram Godse: Conviction upheld (death penalty), executed on November 15, 1949.

Narayan D. Apte: Conviction upheld (death penalty), executed on November 15, 1949.

Vishnu Karkare: Conviction upheld, released from jail in October 1964.

Madanlal K Pahwa: Convicted, released from jail in October 1964.

Shankar Kisstaya: Acquitted

Gopal Godse: Convicted, released from jail in October 1964.

Dattatraya Parchure: Acquitted

Reasons for Acquittal of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar:

Prosecution case relied on the evidence of the approver alone, deemed unsafe by the court.

No evidence to suggest Vinayak Savarkar's involvement in the events of January 20, 1948, and January 30, 1948.