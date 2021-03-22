Mahashivratri livestream event beats Grammys' viewership, gets 20.3 million views on social media

Headlines

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Who was Pingali Venkayya, the man behind India's national flag?

Har Ghar Tiranga: Here's how to appropriately dispose of tricolour after independence day celebration

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

LIC policy: Invest Rs 87 per day and get Rs 11 lakh upon maturity, check details

Google Doodle today celebrates Sridevi’s birthday; from inspiring Bollywood journey to mysterious death

Ahead of Chaleya, 10 romantic songs of Shah Rukh Khan that prove he is ‘king of romance'

10 tips to build stamina in women

Indian cricketers who were born outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Sunny Deol expresses happiness on Gadar 2 success, says ‘we never knew…’

Vivek Agnihotri claims he is bankrupt even after The Kashmir Files success: 'Whatever money I earned, I put into…'

Nikhila Vimal opens up on her limited screentime in crime thriller Por Thozhil: ‘Wanted to be part of...’ | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Mahashivratri livestream event beats Grammys' viewership, gets 20.3 million views on social media

As per Pollstar’s data, the Mahashivratri event notched up over 20.3 million views on the live stream on Facebook and other social platforms.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth MP

Updated: Mar 22, 2021, 11:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Isha Foundation’s Mahashivratri celebrations topped the weekly charts, beating the Grammy Awards Premiere to become the most viewed Livestream of March 2021. As per Pollstar’s data, the Mahashivratri event notched up over 20.3 million views on the live stream on Facebook and other social platforms. Aired live from the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, the all-night Mahashivratri celebrations featured a unique display of music and dance that was interspersed with immersive meditative experiences. 

The Mahashivratri event began on the evening of March 11 and continued till the morning of March 12, with a viewership that was nearly 50% more than the Grammys, which aired on March 14. The event at the Isha Yoga Center was the only Indian live stream to feature in the list of top 50 live streams last week, watched by people from 130 countries, making it globally the biggest festival in March 2021. With over 13.5 million views, the 63rd Grammy Awards landed the second spot among the week’s Top 50 Livestreams. 

Commenting on the overwhelming response, Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, said, “Adiyogi represents the fundamental understanding that IN is the only way Out. The phenomenal response for #MahaShivRatri shows at last the world is getting ready to address human needs and possibilities by turning inward. Our gratitude and blessings to all who were with us.”

Led by Sadhguru, Isha Mahashivratri celebrations witnessed distinguished artists such as Kabir Cafe, Kutle Khan project, Sandeep Narayan, Mangli, Parthiv Gohil, Anthony Dasan, Sounds of Isha and dance performances by the students of Isha Samskriti. The award-winning Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a spectacular light and sound show showing the origin of Yoga, was also showcased during the auspicious night.
 
Lakhs of people from across the world gather at the Isha Yoga Center each year during the Mahashivratri celebrations. However, due to Covid-19 protocols issued by the Central and State governments, the majority of the participants joined the event online, which was live streamed in 15 languages on Sadhguru's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram channels, Sadhguru app, on the website and over 100 major broadcasters around the world. With strict distancing norms, hygiene protocols and medical screening procedures, this was one of the most cautious and unusual Mahashivratris at Isha.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world’s oldest billionaire: 101-year-old WWII pilot founded Rs 29000 crore firm, not an Indian, his net worth is...

Meet woman who set Guinness World Record for longest beard on a female

Khichdi 2 teaser: Farah Khan joins Parekh family on ‘khatarnak mission’, film to release on this date

Meet IAS Ajay Kumar, IIT alumnus who didn't settle for IPS posting, cracked UPSC again with AIR...

UP government's new step to boost connectivity to Jewar Airport; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE