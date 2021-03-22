Mahashivratri livestream event beats Grammys' viewership, gets 20.3 million views on social media

As per Pollstar’s data, the Mahashivratri event notched up over 20.3 million views on the live stream on Facebook and other social platforms.

Isha Foundation’s Mahashivratri celebrations topped the weekly charts, beating the Grammy Awards Premiere to become the most viewed Livestream of March 2021. As per Pollstar’s data, the Mahashivratri event notched up over 20.3 million views on the live stream on Facebook and other social platforms. Aired live from the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore, the all-night Mahashivratri celebrations featured a unique display of music and dance that was interspersed with immersive meditative experiences.

The Mahashivratri event began on the evening of March 11 and continued till the morning of March 12, with a viewership that was nearly 50% more than the Grammys, which aired on March 14. The event at the Isha Yoga Center was the only Indian live stream to feature in the list of top 50 live streams last week, watched by people from 130 countries, making it globally the biggest festival in March 2021. With over 13.5 million views, the 63rd Grammy Awards landed the second spot among the week’s Top 50 Livestreams.

Commenting on the overwhelming response, Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, said, “Adiyogi represents the fundamental understanding that IN is the only way Out. The phenomenal response for #MahaShivRatri shows at last the world is getting ready to address human needs and possibilities by turning inward. Our gratitude and blessings to all who were with us.”

Led by Sadhguru, Isha Mahashivratri celebrations witnessed distinguished artists such as Kabir Cafe, Kutle Khan project, Sandeep Narayan, Mangli, Parthiv Gohil, Anthony Dasan, Sounds of Isha and dance performances by the students of Isha Samskriti. The award-winning Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a spectacular light and sound show showing the origin of Yoga, was also showcased during the auspicious night.



Lakhs of people from across the world gather at the Isha Yoga Center each year during the Mahashivratri celebrations. However, due to Covid-19 protocols issued by the Central and State governments, the majority of the participants joined the event online, which was live streamed in 15 languages on Sadhguru's YouTube, Facebook, Instagram channels, Sadhguru app, on the website and over 100 major broadcasters around the world. With strict distancing norms, hygiene protocols and medical screening procedures, this was one of the most cautious and unusual Mahashivratris at Isha.