Mahasamund Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Chhattisgarh: BJP's Chunnilal Sahu ahead of Cong rival in a compact lead

Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency

Updated: May 23, 2019, 09:22 PM IST

Mahasamund Lok Sabha Election result updates:

BJP candidate Chunnilal Sahu gained a steady lead ahead of rival Dhanendra Sahu of the Congress party, with a margin of over 89,000 votes.

Chunnilal Sahu contested on a BJP ticket and was facing Congress' Dhanendra Sahu and BSP's Dhansing Kosariya. The polling on this seat was held during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 18.

Constituency profile

The Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency in Naxal-affected Chhattisgarh covers the entire district of Mahasamund and also parts of Raipur and Dhamtari districts. 

Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has a lot of influence in the area and also won the Lok Sabha elections in 2004. He again contested in 2014 but lost to Chandu Lal Sahu of the BJP. 

Jogi, who formed his own party before the assembly elections last year, is not contesting this time and has extended support to the BSP. 

Chandu Lal Sahu of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won from here for two consecutive terms in 2009 and 2014. He has, however, been denied ticket this time as the BJP decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 seats in the state. 

Mahasamund Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight legislative assembly segments: Saraipali (SC), Basna, Khallari, Mahasamund, Rajim, Bindranawagarh (ST), Kurud and Dhamtari.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: State Profile

The Congress hoped to win the seat in 2019 after its impressive show in Assembly elections last year. The Congress won 68 seats in 90-member Legislative Assembly. 

The BJP decided to not repeat candidates in any of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state. 

Three constituencies of Chhattisgarh's 11 Lok Sabha seats - Rajnandgaon, Kanker and Mahasamund- went to polls in the third phase.

