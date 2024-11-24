Swara's appreciation post comes a day after she questioned the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat count after a steady lead for Fahad dramatically overturned after rounds 17, 18, and 19.

Bollywood actress and political commentator Swara Bhasker penned an appreciation note for her politician husband Fahad Ahmad after he lost to Sana Mallik in the Anushakti Nagar seat in Maharashtra Assembly Election. She compared Fahad and Sana’s contest to the David-Goliath battle while expressing comfort in knowing that it was worth the fight.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Swara shared a photo seemingly taken after the election commission announced the results. She can be seen crying on Fahad’s shoulder while he looks at his phone. “Fahad contested and lost the Maharashtra assembly election on Anushakti Nagar seat by a very slim margin of 3378 votes in a bitter contest that he led for the first 17 of 19 rounds. Yes… it’s disappointing but he got more than 45,000 votes which is no mean achievement.” she captioned the post.

“We fought tooth and nail in a David-Goliath battle and there’s some solace in knowing that we went down fighting! Thank you so much for your help and support. We deeply appreciate it,” she signed off adding her and Fahad’s names towards the end of the caption. For the unversed, the David-Goliath battle is a biblical story about a shepherd boy who defeated a Philistine giant, sending a message that God will give strength to those who stand up for what's right.

Her post comes a day after she questioned the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat count after a steady lead for the NCP-SP candidate Fahad dramatically overturned after rounds 17, 18, and 19. “In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP...rounds 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP-supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies [sic]?” she tweeted. Citing the irregularity of the EVMs, Fahad also demanded a recount of the votes cast in those rounds.

Meanwhile, NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Sana Mallik celebrated victory in the Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency after registering a majority mark with over 200 leads. Fahad congratulated Sana for her win with the hope that she will serve the constituency without discrimination or favour.