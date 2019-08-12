Maharasthra floods: Watch heartwarming video of ladies performing puja for NDRF team in Sangli

In a heartwarming video posted by the twitter handle MacInsultopedia, ladies of Sangli district in Maharashtra were seen performing puja for the NDRF personnel and putting red tilak on their forehead.

The NDRF team worked hard in Maharashtra to provide relief work for people affected by floods in Sangli and Kolhapur district of Maharashtra.

Amid massive rescue and relief operations conducted by the NDRF team, water has started receding in Sangli and Kolhapur.

In a heartwarming video posted by the twitter handle MacInsultopedia, ladies of Sangli district in Maharashtra were seen performing pujas for the NDRF personnel and putting red tilaks on their forehead while they were leaving the area after completing their rescue operations.

Many of them also tied rakhi on their hand and everybody looked in high spirits after the tremendous work done by the NDRF and the security forces.

He tweeted, " After helping the flood-affected area our NDRF teams and security forces were leaving the area..... this is how the ladies of Sangli (Maharashtra) greeted them on their way back....tears".

After helping the flood affected area our NDRF teams and security forces were leaving the area..... this is how the ladies of Sangli (Maharashtra) greeted them on their way back....tears pic.twitter.com/77QVlvKN9I — AK (@MacInsultopedia) August 11, 2019

The ladies thanked them for their courage, hard work and dedication to provide help in such trying times.

Over 4.5 lakh people in Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts have been shifted to safer locations, while teams with 100 doctors each have been deployed in every district. Fadnavis said rescuers from Punjab, Odisha, Gujarat and Goa apart from defence personnel are working to help the affected people.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who visited flood-ravaged areas of Sangli on Saturday, attributed the situation to unprecedented rainfall. "In Sangli, it was 217% rainfall in 31 days in 2005. This year, it has been 758% in just 9 days. In Kolhapur, it was 159% rainfall in 31 days in 2005, while it has been 480% in 9 days this year. The Koyna dam has the capacity of 100 TMC, but 50 TMC got filled in these days."