INDIA

Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details

The election schedule was announced a day after the Supreme Court extended the January 31 timeline for completing the poll process for local body elections by two weeks.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 06:12 PM IST

Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details
File photo: ECI
Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, a senior official said on Tuesday, adding that counting of votes will be taken up on February 7, PTI reported. The announcement was made at a press conference addressed by State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare. Now, the model code of conduct (MCC) has kicked in. The schedule was announced a day after the Supreme Court extended the January 31 timeline for completing the poll process for local body elections by two weeks.

Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections schedule

  1. Polling will be held from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm on February 5. Votes will be counted on February 7.
  2. The polls will cover Zilla Parishads in 12 districts and their corresponding 125 Panchayat Samitis, with arrangements being made for around 25,482 polling stations.
  3. The SEC commissioner said nomination papers will be accepted between January 16 and 18, scrutiny will take place on January 19.
  4. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 21.
  5. Symbols will be allotted on January 22, and the final list of candidates will be published the same day.

The voter list prepared by the Election Commission of India as on July 1, 2025, will be used for these elections. Voter lists have been bifurcated for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti constituencies as per rules, and names cannot be added or deleted at this stage, said Waghmare.

READ | This country replaces India as 2nd largest importer of Russian fossil fuel, not China, Pakistan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
