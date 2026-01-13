Maharashtra: Zilla parishads, panchayat samitis elections to be held on Feb 5; check details
INDIA
The election schedule was announced a day after the Supreme Court extended the January 31 timeline for completing the poll process for local body elections by two weeks.
Elections to 12 Zilla Parishads (ZP) and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra will be held on February 5, a senior official said on Tuesday, adding that counting of votes will be taken up on February 7, PTI reported. The announcement was made at a press conference addressed by State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare. Now, the model code of conduct (MCC) has kicked in. The schedule was announced a day after the Supreme Court extended the January 31 timeline for completing the poll process for local body elections by two weeks.
The voter list prepared by the Election Commission of India as on July 1, 2025, will be used for these elections. Voter lists have been bifurcated for Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti constituencies as per rules, and names cannot be added or deleted at this stage, said Waghmare.