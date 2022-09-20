Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra: Woman kills 3-year-old daughter, dumps her body in garbage

According to the official, neighbours and relatives searching for the kid discovered the corpse in the trash can and then beat the mother.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

Maharashtra: Woman kills 3-year-old daughter, dumps her body in garbage
Representational Image

On Tuesday, authorities in the Palghar district of Maharashtra stated that a lady had killed her three-year-old daughter and placed her corpse in a trash heap in Jawhar.

Also, READ: Ashok Gehlot for Congress president? Why Rajasthan CM remains reluctant to take up the job despite Gandhis' backing

Inspector Appasaheb Lengre of the Jawhar police station said that Afsana alias Tara Sulemani, 37, had been detained by the local police of the Palghar district for the murder of her daughter Sana on Monday afternoon.

He claims the suspect murdered the girl, placed her corpse in a plastic bag, and dumped it in a trash can at a bakery close to her home.

He said that the accused afterwards lied and claimed that her daughter had gone missing.

According to the official, neighbours and relatives searching for the kid discovered the corpse in the trash can and then beat the mother.

He added that the matter was quickly reported to the police and resolved with their assistance.

The official said the child's corpse, which showed signs of violence, had been submitted for an autopsy and that the motivation for the death had not yet been determined.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After Apple Watch Ultra, the company may launch iPhone 15 Ultra in 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.