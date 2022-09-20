Maharashtra: Woman kills 3-year-old daughter, dumps her body in garbage

Representational Image

On Tuesday, authorities in the Palghar district of Maharashtra stated that a lady had killed her three-year-old daughter and placed her corpse in a trash heap in Jawhar.

Also, READ: Ashok Gehlot for Congress president? Why Rajasthan CM remains reluctant to take up the job despite Gandhis' backing

Inspector Appasaheb Lengre of the Jawhar police station said that Afsana alias Tara Sulemani, 37, had been detained by the local police of the Palghar district for the murder of her daughter Sana on Monday afternoon.

He claims the suspect murdered the girl, placed her corpse in a plastic bag, and dumped it in a trash can at a bakery close to her home.

He said that the accused afterwards lied and claimed that her daughter had gone missing.

According to the official, neighbours and relatives searching for the kid discovered the corpse in the trash can and then beat the mother.

He added that the matter was quickly reported to the police and resolved with their assistance.

The official said the child's corpse, which showed signs of violence, had been submitted for an autopsy and that the motivation for the death had not yet been determined.

(With inputs from PTI)