Maharashtra: Woman gang-raped, forcibly converted for marriage in Mumbai, 4 booked

In a harrowing incident taking place in Maharashtra, a woman was allegedly abducted from her district last month and subjected to various atrocities. The police said that the woman was allegedly gang-raped and forced to convert for marriage by four people.

As per PTI reports, the police confirmed that four people have been booked in connection with the alleged forcible conversion, marriage, and gang rape of a 23-year-old woman abducted from the district last month.

The complaint was filed by the father of the woman who was abducted in the alleged case of love jihad. While quoting the police complaint, Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said she was allegedly abducted on June 14, drugged, and taken to Mumbai by the brother of Javed, a man she used to talk to over the phone at times.

According to the police report, the girl’s father said in the complaint that she was locked in a room by Javed, one of the accused, and drugged to keep her subdued. She was also allegedly forcibly converted and married to Javed, as per PTI reports.

The complainant further alleged that her daughter was gang-raped several times by Javed and two other people.

He claimed Javed dropped his daughter off at the Colonelganj railway station on June 23 and threatened her against reporting the episode.

A case has been registered against four accused under relevant sections of the law. Inspector-in-charge Shamsher Bahadur Singh said the woman was sent for a medical examination. The accused will be arrested soon, he added.

This is a developing case and no details regarding the statement of the woman have been released by the police yet, due to the sensitive nature of the case.

(With PTI inputs)

