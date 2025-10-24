Maharashtra: Woman doctor dies by suicide; note on palm alleges rape, mental harassment by two police personnel

A woman doctor employed at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district died allegedly by suicide. She has reportedly left behind a suicide note, accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, said the police on Friday, i.e., October 24.

A woman doctor employed at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Satara district died allegedly by suicide. She has reportedly left behind a suicide note, accusing two police personnel of rape and mental harassment, said the police on Friday, i.e., October 24. According to the police, she was found hanging in a hotel room in the Phaltan region of the district late on Thursday night, i.e., October 23. Hailing from the Beed district, the deceased used to work at the hospital in Phaltan.

Suicide note on palm

In a suicide note written on her palm, the doctor alleged that two Maharashtra police personnel had been raping her and mentally harassing her over the past five months. According to a report by news agency PTI, she accused Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of rape and sexual harassment on several occasions and another personnel named Prashant Bankar of mental harassment.

"We have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's hand", an official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar has asserted that those involved in the crime would not be spared. "We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused. Teams have been deployed to hunt the accused," she said.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the deceased's cousin said, "There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice."

'When protector becomes predator'

Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar has lashed out at the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra after the incident came to light. "When the protector becomes the predator! The duty of the police is to protect, but if they themselves are exploiting a female doctor, how will justice be served? Why was no action taken when this girl had previously complained? The Mahayuti government repeatedly shields the police, which is leading to an increase in police atrocities," he said in a post on 'X'.

BJP Member of Maharashtra Legislative Council and State Women President Chitra Wagh has affirmed that the government is ready to assist and that a team has been formed to investigate the case.