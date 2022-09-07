Search icon
Maharashtra: Woman bites three fingers of mother-in-law for turning off TV, slaps husband

Maharashtra: A criminal offence has been registered against the accused woman. She also slapped her husband who tried to intervene in the fight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

File photo

A woman in Maharashtra's Thane district bit three fingers of her 60-year-old mother-in-law after the latter turned off the television set due to a loud sound. The incident took place on Monday morning when Vrushali Kulkarni was reciting bhajans at her house while her 32-year-old daughter-in-law, Vijaya Kulkarni, was watching television, a Shivaji Nagar police station official said.

"A fight broke out on Monday morning after Vrushali asked Vijaya to lower the sound of the television as she was singing bhajans. When Vrushali turned off the television set, the daughter-in-law grabbed the old woman's hand and bit her three fingers. She also slapped her husband who tried to intervene," he said.

The official said the three fingers of the victim were not severed. The injured Vrushali lodged a complaint at Shivajinagar police station, following which a criminal offence was registered against the accused woman, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

