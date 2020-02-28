Maharashtra will provide 5% reservation for Muslims in educational institutions: Nawab Malik

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that a new bill that will provide a 5% reservation to Muslims in educational institutions across the state.

The bill was announced Maharashtra Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik, who said that it will be introduced in the ongoing budget session of the legislative assembly.

Malik said that the introduction of the bill is in line with an earlier nod of the same by the Mumbai High Court.

"The High Court had given its nod to give 5% reservation to Muslims in government educational institutions. The previous government did not take any action on it. So we have announced that we will implement the court's order in the form of law as soon as possible,’’ Malik said.

Malik also said that the Maharashtra Government is seeking legal advice for its plan to make room for reservation in jobs.

Nawab Malik is a veteran leader of Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi political coalition, along with Shiv Sena and the Congress, that runs the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government.

"We will try to give a 5% reservation to Muslims in education by the end of this (assembly) session," the minister from Sharad Pawar's party said.

Malik, while responding to a query by Congress MLC Sharad Ranpise, also said that suitable action will be taken in this regard before the start of the admissions for the next year.

This decision is in tune with the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government and will only be implemented after taking appropriate legal opinion in the matter.