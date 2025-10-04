Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues cyclone 'Shakti' warning in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; heavy rains expected from....

Currently, Cyclone Shakti, named by Sri Lanka, has intensified over the Arabian Sea and is positioned about 300 km west of Dwarka and 360 km west of Porbandar. The IMD forecasts that it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today and intensify over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7. According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5. The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5 . Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

Maharashtra on high alert as IMD issues Cyclone Shakti warning

Currently, Cyclone Shakti, named by Sri Lanka, has intensified over the Arabian Sea and is positioned about 300 km west of Dwarka and 360 km west of Porbandar. The IMD forecasts that it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today and remain offshore, strengthening over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

Maharashtra govt issues advisory

The cyclone-triggered intense rainfall may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion and potential road closures, potentially causing disruptions to daily activities. Strong winds may lead to power outages or communication disruptions. The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning. District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains. Residents in coastal areas are advised to be prepared for potential flooding and follow evacuation instructions. They are asked to stay informed about weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities.



(With inputs from ANI)