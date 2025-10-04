Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi hails Donald Trump's leadership as Hamas agrees to Gaza peace deal, calls it...

Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues cyclone 'Shakti' warning in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; heavy rains expected from....

After rumoured engagement, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry soon, they will tie the knot on...

Russia carries out massive attack across Ukraine's gas production sites with 381 drones and 35 missiles, damages....

BIG Boost to Bihar: PM Modi to launch Rs 62000 crore youth-focused projects today; to offer Rs 1000 monthly allowance for...

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star breaks down, admits getting 'lost in drugs'

Trump's message to Israel after Hamas agrees to release Israeli hostages: 'must immediately stop....'

Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story

DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star breaks down, admits getting 'lost in drugs'

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star bre

Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...

Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel ti

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story

Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy l

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

HomeIndia

INDIA

Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues cyclone 'Shakti' warning in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; heavy rains expected from....

Currently, Cyclone Shakti, named by Sri Lanka, has intensified over the Arabian Sea and is positioned about 300 km west of Dwarka and 360 km west of Porbandar. The IMD forecasts that it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today and intensify over the next two days.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 08:45 AM IST

Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues cyclone 'Shakti' warning in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; heavy rains expected from....
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7. According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5. The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5 . Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea. 

Maharashtra on high alert as IMD issues Cyclone Shakti warning

Currently, Cyclone Shakti, named by Sri Lanka, has intensified over the Arabian Sea and is positioned about 300 km west of Dwarka and 360 km west of Porbandar. The IMD forecasts that it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today and remain offshore, strengthening over the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

Maharashtra govt issues advisory

The cyclone-triggered intense rainfall may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion and potential road closures, potentially causing disruptions to daily activities. Strong winds may lead to power outages or communication disruptions. The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning. District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains. Residents in coastal areas are advised to be prepared for potential flooding and follow evacuation instructions. They are asked to stay informed about weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Varun Dhawan takes biggest paycheck of Rs..., here's how much Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf receive
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Here’s how much the cast charged for rom-com
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody in alleged molestation case
Delhi baba Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati sent to 14-day judicial custody
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and other places
Ravan Dahan 2025 time: Check city-wise timings for Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and oth
Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, know which sectors were big hit
Festive boost! Navratri sales skyrocket, see HIGHEST record in over 10 years, kn
With Rohit Saraf's groovy moves in 'Panwadi' winning hearts, meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
Meet Bollywood's 6 actors who are exceptionally good dancers
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE