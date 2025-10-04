PM Modi hails Donald Trump's leadership as Hamas agrees to Gaza peace deal, calls it...
Maharashtra weather update: IMD issues cyclone 'Shakti' warning in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar; heavy rains expected from....
After rumoured engagement, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will marry soon, they will tie the knot on...
Russia carries out massive attack across Ukraine's gas production sites with 381 drones and 35 missiles, damages....
BIG Boost to Bihar: PM Modi to launch Rs 62000 crore youth-focused projects today; to offer Rs 1000 monthly allowance for...
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced for 50 months imprisonment for..., Hip-hop star breaks down, admits getting 'lost in drugs'
Trump's message to Israel after Hamas agrees to release Israeli hostages: 'must immediately stop....'
Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...
Rashmika Madanna-Vijay Deverakonda get engaged: A sneak peek into their dreamy love story
DNA TV Show: Russia's Putin reveals Trump's 'double standards', calls India 'self-resecting'
INDIA
Currently, Cyclone Shakti, named by Sri Lanka, has intensified over the Arabian Sea and is positioned about 300 km west of Dwarka and 360 km west of Porbandar. The IMD forecasts that it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today and intensify over the next two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7. According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5. The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the northern Maharashtra coast until October 5 . Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea.
Maharashtra on high alert as IMD issues Cyclone Shakti warning
Currently, Cyclone Shakti, named by Sri Lanka, has intensified over the Arabian Sea and is positioned about 300 km west of Dwarka and 360 km west of Porbandar. The IMD forecasts that it will further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by today and remain offshore, strengthening over the next two days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.
Maharashtra govt issues advisory
The cyclone-triggered intense rainfall may cause waterlogging in low-lying areas, leading to traffic congestion and potential road closures, potentially causing disruptions to daily activities. Strong winds may lead to power outages or communication disruptions. The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning. District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains. Residents in coastal areas are advised to be prepared for potential flooding and follow evacuation instructions. They are asked to stay informed about weather updates and follow instructions from local authorities.
(With inputs from ANI)