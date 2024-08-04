Maharashtra weather update: IMD forecasts heavy rain warning for today, issues 'red alert' for these districts

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Palghar, Pune and Satara districts for August 4.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely in Palghar, the IMD said in its forecast.

It said extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in ghat areas and moderate rain in plain areas is very likely in Pune and Satara.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

