Maharashtra: Wall collapses, bad weather disrupts search for teenager who fell in nullah

Building collapses in Thane| Photo: PTI

A portion of a protection wall collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday due to heavy rains, even as bad weather disrupted the search for a teenager who fell into a nullah the previous day, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the wall incident at MIDC Colony in Railadevi Pada around 1.30 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). The official said the stretch of the wall that collapsed measured 45 feet x 8 feet.

Civic workers barricaded the area and a decision about the remaining portion of the wall, which is in a dangerous condition, will be taken by TMC, he said. Meanwhile, the search for a 16-year-old boy who fell into a nullah at Diva on Wednesday night resumed in the morning but got hampered due to high tides in the sea, said Tadvi.

"The search will continue once the weather settles down," he said.

Read: Watch: Massive fire breaks out at Ranchi’s Khadgarha bus stand, engulfs 8 buses

Thane city received 200.08 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, the official said. At Uttan in Bhayander of Thane district, there were three incidents of boulder crashes since Wednesday night, a local official said.

While the rocks disrupted vehicular movement, firemen and disaster management officials cleared the obstructions, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)