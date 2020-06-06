Maharashtra: Waiter held for double murder at Mira road restaurant

Just a day after two bodies were found in a water tank of a restaurant-cum-bar located at Mahrashtra's Mira Road, the police claims to have solved the murder mystery and has arrested a 35-year-old waiter.

The accused, identified as Kallu Yadav, allegedly committed the crime on May 30. He was absconding ever since the murder came to light and thus became the prime suspect of police.

During investigations, police also found out that Yadav had found another job at a restaurant in Pune's Parvati area after committing the crime. A team of police was rushed to Pune from where they nabbed him.

It is being claimed that the murder was a fallout of a dispute between the accused and the victims over food.

The bodies of Harish Shetty (42), the manager of the restaurant, and Naresh Pandit (53), a cleaner, were recovered from the tank of the restaurant in the early hours of June 5.

According to police, Yadav murdered the duo with an axe while they were asleep in the restaurant. He then dragged their bodies and dumped them into the tank.

"During his interrogation, Yadav admitted that he had murdered the duo. He said the manager used to get delicious food for himself, but offer a bland meal to him. He said he was annoyed over it and decided to eliminate Shetty and Pandit," news agency PTI quoted an official saying.

The official also informed that Yadav was also involved in a case murder at Kolkata in 2013 and had been behind bars in that connection in the past.