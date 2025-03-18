Late on Monday (March 17), a violent clash broke out between two groups in Nagpur, Maharashtra, just hours after the right-wing organisation Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a protest calling for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb. The Mahal area of the city witnessed stone-pelting and several vehicles being set on fire.

Police used cane and tear gas to calm the situation as four people have been injured, reports said.

"Stone pelting was taking place, so we displayed a show of force and also used tear gas...A few vehicles were set ablaze, we doused off the fire by calling the Fire Brigade," said Archit Chandak, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Nagpur.

"A few police personnel were injured, I too sustained a little injury in my leg during stone pelting. But we urge everyone to maintain peace."

'Peace is Nagpur's tradition': CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appealed for peace, saying it was "Nagpur's tradition."

"The police are managing the situation following stone pelting and tense situation in the Mahal area," the CM said. "Nagpur is a peaceful city where people share in each other's joys and sorrows, which has always been Nagpur's tradition. Do not believe any rumours."

Gadkari issues statement

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who represents the Nagpur constituency in the Parliament, also urged people to maintain peace.

In a video message posted on the social media platform X, he said, "I assure you all that the government will take action against those who have committed mistakes or engaged in illegal activities. The Chief Minister has already been informed about this situation, so I request everyone not to pay attention to rumours."

Fadnavis had supported calls

CM Fadnavis had earlier supported calls for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb. "It is unfortunate that the government has to take responsibility for the protection of Aurangzeb's grave, despite his history of persecution," he had said, adding that any action must be take in a legal manner.

Situation in Nagpur

Following the violence, the Nagpur Police have imposed Section 144 -- under which four or more people cannot assemble at a time -- and a curfew in the affected areas to prevent further incidents.