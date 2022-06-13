Maharashtra Covid-19 surge: Active cases rise by 241 percent in 10 days

Maharashtra covid-19 surge

Maharashtra has seen a rapid rise of active Covid-19 cases in the time span of the past 10 days. The active Covid cases in the state have increased a 241 per cent. The number of active cases on June 3 was 5,127, which increases to 17,480 cases on June 13, in a span of just 10 days.

There was even one death from Covid-19 reported in Maharashtra while the case fatality rate is at 1.86 per cent, shows the state Health bulletin data.

As per the health department data, Maharashtra recorded 9,354 Covid-19 cases in May, of which 5,980 were reported from Mumbai. The state also recorded 17 deaths last month.

From June 1 to 12, there were 23,941 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, of which 14,945 were reported from Mumbai alone. The state has recorded 12 deaths from June 1 to 12.

Medical experts have stated that most of the patients are showing mild symptoms and fatality is low in the present scenario. They also confirmed that no new virus variant of concern has been observed.

