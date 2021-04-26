THESE 10 states account for 74.5% of new COVID-19 cases in India - Check full list here

On Monday, the central government released, on Twitter, the list of 10 states and union territories in India which account for 74.5% of all the new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases being reported in the country.

According to the data shared by the government, Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 35,311 new COVID-19 cases. The third is Karnataka with 34,804 new cases. Kerala, Delhi, and West Bengal are next, with 28,469 cases, 22,933 cases, and 15,889 cases daily, respectively. Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh occupy the last four positions in the list of ten states with the highest new cases, showing a single-day spike of between 13,000-15,000 COVID-19 cases.

As for India, the country, amid the ongoing second wave of the deadly coronavirus, continues to report more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth straight day in a row. India recorded a total of 3,54,531 coronavirus cases and 2,806 deaths in the last 24 hours, a new single-day spike since the pandemic began, in 2020.

The central government also said that 2,19,272 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours and 10 states -- Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Bihar, and Karnataka -- accounted for 79% of the total COVID-19 recoveries in the country.

Meanwhile, the United States is determined to "help" India as it faces an unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, said US President Joe Biden. In a tweet, Biden acknowledged last year's assistance from India to America when the latter was facing a healthcare crisis.

Biden tweeted, "Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need."