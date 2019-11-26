Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as CM on Nov 28

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeIndia

India

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as CM on Nov 28

MLAs and leaders of the three parties also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted letter declaring Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as their leader.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 12:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night staked claim to form government in Maharashtra, soon after being elected as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine's 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

Accompanied by legislature party leaders of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress, Uddhav reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra.

MLAs and leaders of the three parties also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted letter declaring Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as their leader.

Uddhav will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28.

In a letter to the Sena chief, Koshyari said, "...as requested today orally, the oath of office and secrecy would be administered to you on Thursday, 28 November at 1840 hours at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai."

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had declared that he would take oath on December 1. 

NCP leader Nawab Malik said the oath-taking ceremony will take place Shivaji Park. Congress' Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's state president Jayant Patil will take oath as two deputies of Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' by MLA so of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress who met at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister at a hastily organised ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning, resigned after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test for BJP government to prove majority in the assembly will be conducted on Wednesday. 

Along with Fadnavis, NCP's Ajit Pawar was also sworn in as deputy chief minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Pawar also resigned from his post on Tuesday, soon after the apex court's order on the floor test. 

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai where he announced his resignation, Fadnavis said the BJP will play the role of "an effective opposition" even though he expressed doubts whether the "three-wheeler government" of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress will be stable.

In a setback to the BJP on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that it is necessary to have a floor test to avoid horse-trading and asked Maharashtra Governor to appoint a pro-tem speaker to conduct the floor test. 

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have 56, 54 and 44 members, respectively. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Yamuna water level crosses ‘warning’ mark again

Meet chairman, CEO of Rs 59900 crore company who earns Rs 27 lakh per day, his whopping net worth is...

Independence Day 2023: President Murmu stresses on maintaining spirit of harmony in her address to nation on I-Day eve

Mukesh Ambani to invest Rs 5000 crore in Isha Ambani led firm, RIL plans Rs 14,200 crore investment

When MS Dhoni refused to eat 5-star hotel food; CSK captain invited chef to room with this special request

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE