Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray stakes claim to form govt, to take oath as CM on Nov 28

MLAs and leaders of the three parties also met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and submitted letter declaring Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray as their leader.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday night staked claim to form government in Maharashtra, soon after being elected as the leader of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine's 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'.

Accompanied by legislature party leaders of the Sena, the NCP and the Congress, Uddhav reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form government in Maharashtra.

Uddhav will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28.

In a letter to the Sena chief, Koshyari said, "...as requested today orally, the oath of office and secrecy would be administered to you on Thursday, 28 November at 1840 hours at Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai."

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had declared that he would take oath on December 1.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said the oath-taking ceremony will take place Shivaji Park. Congress' Maharashtra chief Balasaheb Thorat and NCP's state president Jayant Patil will take oath as two deputies of Uddhav Thackeray.

Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' by MLA so of the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress who met at a five-star hotel in Mumbai.

Earlier on Tuesday, Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as chief minister at a hastily organised ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday morning, resigned after the Supreme Court directed that the floor test for BJP government to prove majority in the assembly will be conducted on Wednesday.

Along with Fadnavis, NCP's Ajit Pawar was also sworn in as deputy chief minister by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Pawar also resigned from his post on Tuesday, soon after the apex court's order on the floor test.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai where he announced his resignation, Fadnavis said the BJP will play the role of "an effective opposition" even though he expressed doubts whether the "three-wheeler government" of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress will be stable.

In a setback to the BJP on Tuesday, the Supreme Court said that it is necessary to have a floor test to avoid horse-trading and asked Maharashtra Governor to appoint a pro-tem speaker to conduct the floor test.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP is the single-largest party with 105 MLAs, while the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have 56, 54 and 44 members, respectively.