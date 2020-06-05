Headlines

India

Maharashtra: Two dead bodies found in drainage in Mira Bhayandar

The bar was closed due to lockdown because of which the reason for the murder is not yet known.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2020, 02:18 PM IST

The Mumbai Police on Thursday night recovered two dead bodies from the Mira Bhayandar area. The bodies were found in the drainage system of a resto-bar which is located in Sheetal Nagar. 

Upon receiving a call about the incident at around 11 pm, the police rushed to the spot.

Both the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

As per the initial investigation, both the deceased are said to be the staff of the beer bar in which one is the manager of the bar. The deceased have been identified as Naresh Pandit (52) and Haresh Shetty (48). 

The bar was closed due to lockdown because of which the reason for the murder is not yet known.

Investigations in the case are on.

