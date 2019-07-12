Maharashtra: Tulsi Lake 93% full, overall water stock of 7 lakes reaches 37%

The Tulsi lake within the boundary of the city is filled up to 93% of its capacity. The lake is likely to overflow in a day or two if the rain continues. Last year the lake overflowed by July 9. Meanwhile, the overall stock of the seven lakes that supply water to the city has reached to 37%. Last year, the stock was at 40% during the same time.

Tulsi is the smallest lake which has a share of 1% in the total water supply. Last year, the monsoon arrived late and the lake filled to its capacity on July 9. This year, the rainfall in the catchment area is slightly more and the lake is likely to overflow any moment, if the rainfall continues. The other lakes too received good rainfall last week. The overall stock has reached up to 37% so far.

The civic body has used water from the reserve stock of Upper Vaitarna Lake, hence even after receiving 975 mm rainfall, the water level of the lake is still below the drawable limit. The water stock in other lakes are showing good sign. The biggest lake, Bhatsa which has 50% share in the supply has 34% of water stock now.

The overall water stock is 5,48,000 litres. To meet the water requirement and uninterrupted water supply for the next year, the city needs all the lakes full by the end of September.

Last year the water stock was 90% on the October 1 and the city faced 10% water cut that is still on. BMC official stated that if water levels in lake match with last year's, the cut will be withdrawn. Last year, the water stock was 40% on the date and in 2017 the lake level was 47% on July 11.

