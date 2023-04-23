Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Maharashtra: Truck rams into a bus killing 4, injures 18

A truck in Maharashtra rammed into a bus on Sunday. Four people were killed, 18 were injured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

Maharashtra: Truck rams into a bus killing 4, injures 18
Maharashtra bus accident

Four people were killed and 18 others injured after a truck rammed into a bus in Maharashtra's Pune district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place at around 2 am near a temple off the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway, they said.

As the private passenger bus heading from Satara to Dombivli in Thane reached near the Swaminarayan temple, a truck coming from behind rammed into it, a police official said. Three bus passengers and the truck driver were killed, while 18 passengers received injuries, he said. Prima facie, the truck driver lost control over the vehicle and as a result it hit the bus, the official said.

After being alerted, a medical emergency services team reached the spot and provided assistance to the victims. Thirteen injured passengers were rushed to various hospitals in Pune, including the Navale Hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and Sassoon Hospital. The other injured passengers were admitted to nearby hospitals, officials said.

Read: Who is Kirandeep Singh, wife of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh?

Pune Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad said driver fatigue was a significant issue which needed to be addressed to prevent such accidents."It is essential that all citizens take necessary precautions when driving during night hours. Get adequate rest before your journey, take regular breaks and be mindful of other drivers on the road," he said.

Prasad also stressed on the importance of reporting rash and negligent driving to the police. "If you notice someone driving in a rash manner, maintain a safe distance and call the police to report it," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul trolled for exposing in bizarre torn jeans: 'Doosri Urfi Javed na bano'
Streaming This Week: Shehzada, Kabzaa, Jubilee Part 2, binge-watch these movies and shows on OTT
In pics: Step inside Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's lavish Worli home worth Rs 58 crore
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Chennai: IMD predicts heavy rains in 15 TN districts on Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.