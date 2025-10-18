FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Maharashtra tragedy: 8 pilgrims killed, several injured after bus falls into gorge

The victims were returning from a visit to Astamba Devi temple when the accident occurred, according to the police. Authorities said the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into the gorge. Read on for more details on this.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 09:55 PM IST

Maharashtra tragedy: 8 pilgrims killed, several injured after bus falls into gorge
The victims were returning from a visit to Astamba Devi temple.
At least eight pilgrims have been killed and several others injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge at Chandshali Ghat in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra. The devotees were returning from a visit to the Astamba Devi temple when the accident occurred, according to the police. Authorities said the driver lost control of the vehicle which caused it to plunge into the gorge. The impact was such that the passengers were thrown out of the bus, which was completely damaged.

According to reports, local police rushed to the site of the accident and immediately sent the injured to Taloda Sub-District Hospital. Those who were seriously wounded were referred to the district hospital for treatment. Doctors said several of the injured were in critical condition, suggesting the death toll may rise, as per reports. The bodies of the deceased were sent for a post-mortem examination and later handed over to their families. 

The Astamba Devi temple is a major pilgrimage site, especially popular among the tribal community, and attracts a large number of visitors from Maharashtra and Gujarat. The Chandshali Ghat, where the incident took place, is known for its steep and treacherous terrain, making it an accident-prone area.

