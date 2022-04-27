Maharashtra top cop shares video of Navneet, Ravi Rana’s ‘tea time’ in custody after MP cries ‘mistreatment’

Photo - ANI

Soon after MP-MLA couple Navneet Kaur Rana and Ravi Rana alleged that they were being mistreated by the Mumbai Police while they were in custody, a cop from Maharashtra uploaded a video, seemingly refuting their claims of ill-treatment by the administration.

Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana had launched allegations against the Mumbai Police, saying that they had to face “inhumane treatment” while they were in the station for questioning, prompting a rebuttal by the police chief of Mumbai.

Soon after the allegations by Rana surfaced, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey posted a video of the couple inside the police station, sitting on a desk and having a cup of tea. The video was captioned, “Do we say anything more.”

Navneet Rana, who is an MP from Amravati, has demanded strict action against Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, saying that the arrest of her husband and herself was done under the directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Do we say anything more pic.twitter.com/GuUxldBKD5 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) April 26, 2022

Navneet and Ravi Rana, who are an influential lawmaker couple in Maharashtra, were arrested by the police on Saturday after they announced their plans of chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree’, which is the residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

The lawmaker couple had decided to chant the prayer outside Matoshree to “awaken the Hindutva values” of Thackeray, despite the police asking them not to do so. The couple has since been sent to 14-day judicial custody after being charged with sedition.

After Pandey tweeted the video of the Ranas, the couple’s lawyer Rizwan Merchant said that the video was from Khar Police station. He said that officers had offered the MP-MLA couple a cup of tea, but had kept them at the station till 1:00 am in the morning.

He further said that the couple was taken to the lockup of the Santa Cruz police station after 1:00 am, and the allegations of mistreatment were in reference to that, and not the time spend at the Khar police station.

The Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra has sparked a war of words between Shiv Sena and the opposition, as while the ruling party defends the arrest of Navneet and Ravi Rana, BJP has called the incident “childish” and called Maharashtra a “lawless” state.

READ | Meet MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, who are embroiled in ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ row with CM Uddhav Thackeray