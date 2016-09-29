Maharashtra to step up intelligence cells to curb liquor smuggling

The state excise department is the third-highest contributor to the state's coffers, and liquor smuggling bleeds the monetary resources.

In order to control smuggling of duty-evaded liquor into Maharashtra, the state excise department will set up specialised intelligence cells for the states which border Maharashtra and account for this illegal inflow of booze. This will enable the department to crackdown on such activities through co-ordinated raids and seizures with authorities from its neighbouring states.



Maharashtra follows a high excise duty regime which leads to high retail prices of liquor. As the state excise department is the third-highest contributor to the state's coffers, this smuggling bleeds the monetary resource of the state. Maharashtra, also serves as a transit point for the liquor being transported to neighboring Gujarat, which is a dry state.

According to the state excise commissioner V Radha, this move will enable them to tighten the borders and launch co-ordinated action with agencies in other states to check smuggling. The department is also looking to work with other agencies like the Konkan Railways to stop smuggling from states like Goa. Radha says, "This will allow for specialisation for every border."



"Since the duty rates in states like Goa are lesser than those in Maharashtra, the valuation and the MRP of liquor is also lower. So, this leads to this cheaper-priced booze being smuggled to Maharashtra for local sale due to the higher premiums involved," said a senior official from the department, adding that the move will also ensure better co-ordination with authorities from other states for better vigilance.Liquor and black jaggery (used for hooch) is also brought in from Karnataka into Maharashtra, especially in border districts like Solapur while Chandrapur, which was the third district in Maharashtra where prohibition was imposed after Wardha and Gadchiroli, has liquor being clandestinely brought in from Telangana.

"Today, our enforcement and vigilance is of a centralised nature. We are now looking to decentralise it further to help us know about those involved in smuggling liquor into Maharashtra, sites where it is stored and the modus operandi. We can cultivate sources in those states and take preventive action with help from the authorities there," said another official.

Maharashtra follows a policy of discouraging liquor consumption through high prices and low sales and has one of the highest excise duty regimes in India. However, neighboring states and union territories like Goa and Daman have comparatively liberal policies and the cheaper costs of liquor there lead to a huge incentive for smugglers and bootleggers to smuggle in the brew to Maharashtra. With neighboring Gujarat under prohibition, Maharashtra has also become a transit point for transporting liquor from states like Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to the dry state.



In May, the state excise department also cracked a case involving smuggling of duplicate liquor from Goa, by making one of its first recoveries outside the state. However, officials involved in cracking such cases note that at times, local authorities in other states did not extend necessary co-operation to them.