India

Maharashtra to impose lockdown amid rising Omicron cases? Find out

State authorities have imposed Section 144 and a ban on large gatherings including rallies and any kind of procession for 48 hours in Maharashtra

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2021, 11:10 AM IST

With Omicron cases rising to a total of 17 in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is in no mood to impose a lockdown or restrictions. However, the state authorities have imposed Section 144 and a ban on large gatherings including rallies and any kind of procession for 48 hours. 

Addressing the media a few days ago, state Health Minister, Rajesh Tope said, "We are not thinking about any lockdown in the state as of now. The state task force has given no such directions. We shall closely keep a tab on the situation and take a call on any curbs following the guidance of the Centre, state task force and the chief minister."

Tope also said that the state is adopting the 3T approach of tracking, tracing, and testing. He said, "For genome sequence, we have currently three labs. We will expand the facility further in Nagpur and Aurangabad."

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked states and UTs to implement restrictions and impose night curfews in areas where the infection rate is above 5%. Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said "Regular meetings are being organized to keep a watch on the global scenario and Covid scene in India with a focus on Omicron. We need help to not spread panic. District level restrictions to be implemented where positivity over 5%."

Reportedly, Maharashtra is expected to see a rise in Omicron cases since 1,349 people have travelled from other countries to Maharashtra’s Raigad in the last eight days. 

- 594 travellers arrived in Panvel
- 150 travellers in Mangaon
- 116 travellers in Panvel rural
- 105 travellers in Mahad
- 83 travellers in Shrivardhan
- 170 travellers in Mhasala
- 28 travellers in Alibaug

Even thoguh these travellers were tested negative for COVID-19, they have been asked to remain in quarantine as per guidelines. 

