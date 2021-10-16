Trending#

Maharashtra to give special monthly allowance for students from minority communities

The Maharashtra government will give a special monthly allowance for students of minority communities


File Photo

Written By

Source

DNA webdesk

Oct 16, 2021

The Maharashtra government will give a special monthly allowance for students of minority communities, who are staying in the minority development department's hostels in the state, the state government said on Friday. 

The announcement was made by Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik, who is also the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party. He said that the allowance amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the students.

"The Department of Minority Development has started government hostels at various places in the state and the minority students living in them and pursuing higher education will be given cash for their meals. This amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the students," Mailk said on Twitter. 

He added, "Monthly amount of Rs 3,500 will be given to students living in A, B and C class of municipal and divisional city hostels and Rs 3,000 will be given to students living in district and taluka level hostels."

The decision will be implemented from the current academic year of 2021-22, Malik announced.