Maharashtra to give special monthly allowance for students from minority communities

The Maharashtra government will give a special monthly allowance for students of minority communities, who are staying in the minority development department's hostels in the state, the state government said on Friday.

The announcement was made by Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik, who is also the spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party. He said that the allowance amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the students.

"The Department of Minority Development has started government hostels at various places in the state and the minority students living in them and pursuing higher education will be given cash for their meals. This amount will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the students," Mailk said on Twitter.

Maharashtra Govt announces special monthly allowance for students of minority communities staying in minority development dept's hostels in state for studies. Minority Development dept will pay Rs 3000-3500/month to them: Office of Nawab Malik, state's Minority Development Min — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

He added, "Monthly amount of Rs 3,500 will be given to students living in A, B and C class of municipal and divisional city hostels and Rs 3,000 will be given to students living in district and taluka level hostels."

The decision will be implemented from the current academic year of 2021-22, Malik announced.